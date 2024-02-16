Man Utd transfer: ‘Contact made’ over summer deal for £43m striker with Ten Hag ‘very interested’

Manchester United are ‘very interested’ in signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Germany.

Bayern snapped up Tel from French side Rennes for €20million in July 2022, two months after the player’s 17th birthday.

He has a respectable 12 goals in 55 appearances for the German giants, scoring three and assisting one in his first five Bundesliga appearances of 2023/24, all of which came off the bench.

The 18-year-old scored against Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this season and is now being linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Tel is a versatile forward capable of playing anywhere across the front three, a bit like Marcus Rashford.

Erik ten Hag is eager to bolster his attack but could not do so in the winter transfer window due to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

It is unclear how much Bayern would demand for Tel if the Red Devils were to enquire, but he is valued at €50m (£42.7million), as per Transfermarkt.

With Ten Hag looking to sign someone to relieve the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund, United ‘have made contact’ over the signing of Tel.

This is according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says the Premier League giants are ‘very interested’ in signing the teenager at the end of the season.

Two unnamed clubs are also keen on signing the France Under-21 international and have made an enquiry to Bayern.

Plettenberg says Tel would like to stay in Munich to ‘become a legend for Bayern’, but if that feeling is not reciprocated, ‘he will consider his options’.

He is not open to leaving the Bundesliga champions on loan, however.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Manchester United have made contact for the first time and are very interested to sign him in summer!

‘Two more clubs from have also inquired about him in the last weeks. Been told: Even though it’s not easy for him right now, he still doesn’t want to give up as he wants to become a legend for Bayern.

‘But: If he don’t receive the feeling, that Bayern believe in him in the future, he will consider his options – but a loan is not one of them.’

There is a lot of uncertainty at the Allianz Arena at this moment in time, with the pressure mounting on manager Thomas Tuchel.

The ex-Chelsea boss replaced Julian Nagelsmann last March and only won the league title in 22/23 because of an incredible capitulation from Borussia Dortmund.

This term, Bayern were knocked out of the DfB Pokal by third-tier side FC Saarbrucken and are trailing Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

Pressure ramped up after last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Leverkusen when Bayern were beaten 1-0 by Lazio in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

The job Xabi Alonso is doing at Leverkusen has led to many rumours that Bayern’s former player will join them in the summer.

He is being strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, though, with Jurgen Klopp leaving the club at the end of the campaign.

