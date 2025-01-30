Premier League strugglers Tottenham have agreed a fee with Bayern Munich for young striker Mathys Tel, according to reports in France.

The signing of Tel, who is wanted by a host of top European clubs, would certainly lift the mood at Spurs, who are currently 15th in the Premier League with seven wins from 23 matches.

The French teenager has reportedly told Bayern that he wants to leave in search of more playing time, with the Bundesliga giants open to letting him go.

A loan departure is not ruled out, though the agreement would have to include a buy option, though a permanent transfer works best for Bayern and Tel.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Spurs have all been linked this month but it is Ange Postecoglou’s side who are surprisingly winning the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

The north Londoners have stolen a march on their rivals by agreeing an ‘agreement’ on a transfer worth a fee in the region of €60million (£50million), which should relieve some of the pressure on head coach Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy if the deal goes through.

This is according to French outlet L’Equipe, who says Tel is ‘thinking about’ moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report states:

Bayern Munich and Tottenham have reached an agreement for a transfer of striker Mathys Tel for around €60 million. The 19-year-old is still thinking about it. Will Tottenham end up winning the bid for Mathys Tel? The London club has agreed with Bayern Munich (contract until 2029) for a transfer of the striker around €60 million. The 19-year-old striker must now make a decision. The former Rennes player takes the time to reflect. Other clubs should send proposals quickly.

News of a bid being accepted by Bayern has been confirmed by German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Germany journalist says Tel is yet to make his ‘final decision’ with Chelsea and Aston Villa ‘also in talks with Bayern.

He wrote on X: ‘As revealed today concrete negotiations between @SpursOfficial and FC Bayern have started.

‘Now the clubs have reached a verbal agreement on a transfer worth around €60m. @lequipe was first and confirmed.

‘Tel has been informed but he has not yet made a final decision on whether he will accept Spurs’ offer. Additionally, he has yet to decide whether he prefers a permanent transfer or a loan. Especially since Tel has repeatedly stated publicly that he wants to become a legend at Bayern one day.

‘Chelsea and Aston Villa are also in talks with Bayern.’

