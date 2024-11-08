Viktor Gyokeres scored 43 goals for Sporting last season and is well on his way to another massive haul this term after 23 in his first 17 games.

That includes a hat-trick against arguably the best team in Europe in his penultimate game under a manager he could join at Manchester United come the end of the season.

Whether the leading goalscorer in 2024 follows Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford or not, he looks destined for bigger and better things, which often means the Premier League. But fair warning to Gyokeres and his suitors: scoring a bucketload of goals in the season before moving to the English top flight is far from a guarantee of success once you get there.

These ten players all scored 30+ goals in the campaign before moving to the Premier League and flopped.

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Chelsea)

One of five players signed under Frank Lampard in the summer of 2020 that led an overly optimistic Chelsea-supporting journalist to claim the Blues legend had a ‘foolproof squad’ to work with and must mount a Premier League challenge.

Thiago Silva was an excellent buy and Ben Chilwell has had his moments but none of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz or Timo Werner proved to be anywhere near as successful as we thought they would be at Stamford Bridge, with Werner in particular a source of huge frustration.

He’s not really got going again since, with Tottenham fans now ruing him being the man on the end of chance, preparing themselves for inevitable fluffed shots in good positions or terrible decision-making from a striker for whom finding the back of the net was second nature before he arrived in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan to Chelsea)

On the back of Champions League glory under a manager who knew what he was doing, Lukaku was deemed the final piece of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea puzzle.

Four seasons after Diego Costa’s departure, having messed around with Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, Tammy Abraham, Havertz and Werner, Chelsea signed A Proper Centre-Forward; a bully, essentially.

Lukaka scored in his first game on his return to Chelsea against Arsenal when we all thought the Blues were onto something, but scored just three more before his bombshell Sky Italia interview in December which took aim at Tuchel’s tactics, and that was that.

Eduardo (Dinamo Zagreb to Arsenal)

Not so much Eduardo that flopped but his left foot. Sometimes we can still see it hanging limply from the rest of his leg, joined by mere sinew, when we close our eyes at night.

He suffered arguably the worst injury in Premier League history when Birmingham’s Martin Taylor broke both his tibia and fibula and who knows how his career may have progressed without that harrowing moment.

Darwin Nunez (Benfica to Liverpool)

Depends on your definition of a flop etc etc. but after a goal off the bench in his first appearance for Liverpool in the Community Shield win over Manchester City, after which more than a few Liverpool fans suggested they may have signed their own Erling Haaland, perhaps even a more rounded version, we can safely say that Nunez has not lived up to expectations at Anfield.

Djibril Cisse (Auxerre to Liverpool)

Cisse faced an uphill battle from the moment he walked through the door on Merseyside with the manager who had been so desperate to sign him, Gerard Houllier, already dismissed in favour of Rafa Benitez, whom it’s fair to say wasn’t quite so keen on the Frenchman.

“I keep a fantastic memory of England, even if I still hold a grudge on the coach,” Cisse told L’Equipe Magazine. “I have still not swallowed it. Maybe I will never swallow it. I am still very upset. I scored 19 goals and I never played! The coach and myself were not compatible.”

Roberto Soldado (Valencia to Tottenham)

“He’s a £26million footballer, our record signing, don’t you think it will affect him? I don’t care – Harry’s starting.” A story Tim Sherwood will tell anyone who brushes past him in the street as he takes credit for Harry Kane, who would not be England’s greatest ever goalscorer had his genius manager not put him in the team over six-goal Soldado in April 2014.

Nine One-Season Wonder seasons at Tottenham followed for Kane as Soldado presumably regrets moving to a club that was in the process of brewing a goal machine.

Vincent Janssen (AZ Alkmaar to Tottenham)

We would have loved to have been a fly on the wall in what we’re assuming were talks between Daniel Levy and Janssen beset with confusion, with neither party anywhere close to being convinced a switch to Spurs was a good move.

Kane had just scored 25 Premier League goals having managed 21 the season before, and yet with uncertainty over goalscoring longevity all but removed Spurs decided to spend £20m on a striker for the bench and Janssen either had far too much faith in his own ability or was perfectly happy to watch from the sidelines. He started seven Premier League games.

Alvaro Negredo (Sevilla to Manchester City)

Signed in the same summer as Stevan Jovetic in that period before Pep Guardiola when Manchester City were throwing money willy nilly at problems that they didn’t really have, with Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko doing perfectly well without supposed added firepower that failed to make a mark at the Etihad.

Mateja Kezman (PSV Eindhoven to Chelsea)

Batman to [Arjen] Robben and they arrived at Chelsea together from PSV Eindhoven, with many more excited by Kezman’s arrival than his sidekick on the back of not one but two 30+ goal seasons for the Dutch side.

Their careers took rather different trajectories with Robben earning a move to Real Madrid through his Chelsea performances and then to Bayern Munich, where he won 14 major trophies. Kezman meanwhile scored fewer goals across the nine seasons after leaving PSV than in the two standout campaigns that got him the move to Chelsea.

Memphis Depay (PSV to Manchester United)

OK, so he only got 28 goals for PSV, but we’ll be damned if we’re making a list of nine. He’s been linked with a return on more than one occasion having recorded excellent numbers for Lyon and then also impressing at Barcelona, but two goals and no assists in 1,427 Premier League minutes for Manchester United really is a rotten record.