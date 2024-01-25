Premier League clubs have spent a grand total of £43m in the 2024 January window. Since the introduction of the January transfer window in 2003, only 2009/10 (£34.8m) saw less spending. So January 2024 is currently ranked 21st of 22 January transfer windows.

It has been a quiet window, which makes for desperate news stories, which at least makes Mediawatch interesting. Every cloud.

Here are the top 10 highest-spending winter transfer windows in Premier League history. All prices are taken via Transfermarkt.

10) 2008/09

Total expenditure: £162,130,004

Net spend: £-37,714,511

Biggest spenders: Man City (£47.4m)

Kicking things off we have Manchester City’s first full transfer window under their Abu Dhabi owners, back when nobody knew sportswashing was a thing and life was simpler.

9) 2018/19

Total expenditure: £175,451,769

Net spend: £-55,894,776

Biggest spenders: Chelsea (£61.4m)

Chelsea are the biggest spenders in four of the top 10 January windows. They are also the club that has spent more than any other Premier League club in the history of winter transfer windows. Profit and sustainability rules have slowed them – and everyone else – down this year, though.

8) 2007/08

Total expenditure: £177,909,510

Net spend: £-89,085,646

Biggest spenders: Chelsea (£29.5m)

Clubs have spent a quarter of this in 2024. It was 16 years ago. Inflation? What inflation?!

7) 2015/16

Total expenditure: £218,317,284

Net spend: £-136,395,845

Biggest spenders: Newcastle (£33m)

Newcastle gave Steve McClaren over £30m to spend and then sacked him too late in the season. Rafa Benitez did his best to keep the Magpies in the Premier League but was unsuccessful.

6) 2019/20

Total expenditure: £223,925,816

Net spend: £-164,991,463

Biggest spenders: Man Utd (£65.8m)

The majority of Manchester United’s transfer kitty was spent on Bruno Fernandes. What we would give for a £55m signing this month.

READ MORE: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013

5) 2010/11

Total expenditure: £228,847,067

Net spend: £-94,426,149

Biggest spenders: Chelsea (£71.4m)

18 months before being crowned champions of Europe for the first time, Chelsea spent £71.4m on Fernando Torres and David Luiz.

4) 2016/17

Total expenditure: £237,443,703

Net spend: £9,115,668

Biggest spenders: Crystal Palace (£35.6m)

Pardon? A positive net spend? Crystal Palace the biggest spenders? We are not on the wind-up. Promise.

3) 2021/22

Total expenditure: £295,569,073

Net spend: £-180,564,174

Biggest spenders: Newcastle (£86.4m)

Yes, Manchester City and Newcastle United’s first full windows with their stinking-rich new owners both feature. If only Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover of Manchester United didn’t drag on for what felt like 20 years. It probably wouldn’t have made a difference, but it’s nice to dream.

OPINION: Newcastle United face running to stand still when Saudis want to fly…

2) 2017/18

Total expenditure: £486,237,780

Net spend: £-85,491,962

Biggest spenders: Arsenal (£85.4m)

Arsene Wenger’s final transfer window as Arsenal manager obviously saw his last signing, which was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £53.9m.

1) 2022/23

Total expenditure: £720,765,385

Net spend: £-620,683,091

Biggest spenders: Chelsea (£281.9m)

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”

We took this silly window for granted and would do anything to have it back. Chelsea and their manic pursuits of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, and more, made life worth living.

READ NEXT: Arsenal, Man Utd should go for it: Every Prem club’s priority in final week of January transfer window