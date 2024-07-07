Jose Luis Chilavert’s ears will be burning as it is time to run down the greatest goals scored by keepers. Liverpool and Manchester United get a mention.

Peter Schmeichel vs Everton, 2001

The big Dane was playing for Villa and had gone up for a corner, as is traditional. What wasn’t traditional was the keeper finding himself on the back post smashing it home with a first-time volley from the corner of the six-yard box.

Since he’s scored a top striker kind of a goal you might have thought he’d go crazy, but he just runs back like he’d done nothing.

Paul Robinson vs Watford, 2007

The Spurs keeper takes a free-kick from the left of his own penalty area, by the touchline. It’s a huge kick which goes over everyone’s heads, bounces once and sails past Ben Foster, the keeper, who has badly misjudged it, and into the net. No wonder Watford were relegated.

Pat Jennings vs Manchester United, 1967

Pat scored perhaps the first televised goalkeeper goal in the Charity Shield game of 1967, held at Old Trafford, which ended 3-3. It was for Spurs. Pat kicked it out of his hands in what is easily the highest, longest kick you’ve ever seen. It bounces once about 20 yards outside the box, goes high over Alex Stepney’s head and into the goal. Cue handshakes all round.

Jimmy Glass vs Plymouth, 1999

He was only on loan at Carlisle. There were 10 seconds left. It was the last minute of the last game of the season and Carlisle were going down. A corner from the right falls at Glass’ feet and he slams it home from six yards. Cue pitch invasion and everyone goes berserk.

He only played twice more for them, also scored six goals two weeks running playing as a striker in Bournemouth Sunday league. Retired from professional football at the age of 27, and became an IT salesman.

Alisson Becker vs West Brom, 2021

The Liverpool No. 1 scored a twisting header from a corner taken by Trent Alexander-Arnold, the first ever scored by a keeper for Liverpool. It was a late winner by £66m man to make it 2-1.

Tim Howard vs Bolton, 2012

Everyone’s favourite Tourette’s sufferer receives the ball in his box, impressively kicks it long off the deck so it bounces in front of the D, then over Adam Bogdan’s head into the net. I suspect it was windy. Bolton and manager, the Premier League’s and Airdrie’s Owen Coyle, were relegated that season.

Asmir Begovic v Southampton, 2013

The Stoke man became the fifth goalkeeper to score a goal in the Premier League, scoring from 97.5 yards against Southampton after 13 seconds, also getting the World Record for longest goal scored in football at the time.

The funny thing about this is best viewed behind the goal. As it’s passed back to him, Saints keeper Artur Boruc is at the front of his box and as the ball is in the air; he clearly thinks his defence will clear it, only for it to bounce twice, past him into the net. Stupid.

Jose Luis Chilavert vs River Plate, 1996

The Paraguayan was a great dead-ball specialist. Here he takes a kick from the back of the centre circle and launches a perfect strike which drops out of the sky like a meteor into the goal, still travelling at speed.

Jose Luis Chilavert vs Belgrano, 2000

Another extraordinary strike from about 40 yards or perhaps even more. He powers it into the corner without it bouncing until it’s over the line. It isn’t just a lucky strike; he was a specialist who didn’t score tap-ins, and one of the best keepers of the 1990s to boot.

Joe Hart vs Roma, 2015

This was in the International Champions Cup in Australia, a penalty shoot-out which City won 5-4 after a 2-2 draw. It was a joke of a tournament. Joe and his unfeasibly long neck, probably because there was nothing on it, stands nonchalantly by the spot and with little run-up casually absolutely batters the ball into the roof of the net like it’s nothing. It was said to be like a goal kick. He should have taken more.

Leandro Requena vs Colo-Colo, 2023

The Argentine player scored his team Cobresal’s third goal in their 3-1 win in Chile. It was a 101-yard strike over everyone’s heads past a dozing keeper, who was standing outside his box. As such, as it rolled into the goal. It was a new world record.

