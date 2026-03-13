The Europa League knockout phase is underway and some of the best players on show might be hoping it’s their last taste of the tournament before they take the leap to Champions League level.

Sixteen clubs are still on the road to Istanbul, including Premier League representatives Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. Whichever club wins it will earn Champions League football for 2026/27, but players across the board will be aiming to bin off the Thursday night football next season in favour of Gazprom-flavoured nights.

We’ve picked out ten players from the teams still in the Europa League who look the most worthy of having a Champions League future. As for whether they get there by qualifying with their current clubs or joining a new one, only time will tell.

10. Samu Aghehowa

The mixed fortunes of Viktor Gyokeres at Arsenal so far serve as a reminder that scoring for fun in Portugal doesn’t automatically guarantee success in more competitive surroundings, but Aghehowa has plenty of time ahead to reach the next level.

Still only 21, the striker has scored 20 goals or more in both of his seasons with Porto so far after leaving Atletico Madrid – including three from seven games in this season’s Europa League.

He won’t be adding any more this campaign, though, after suffering an ACL injury that would also ruin any chance of a move elsewhere in the summer.

The Spaniard can only hope Porto qualify for the Champions League in his absence to stand a chance of participating in it for the first time next season, depending on how long his recovery takes.

Porto are firmly on track to meet that objective as the league leaders in Portugal.

9. Gabri Veiga

Of all the players to move to Saudi Arabia in 2023, few were scrutinised as much for their decision as Veiga, who seemingly had the world at his feet with interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Just 21 when he went to Al-Ahli, Veiga’s choice of next club after Celta Vigo was described as “embarrassing” by Toni Kroos.

But all might not be lost for the Spanish playmaker’s hopes of making it at the top level. He returned to European football with Porto in the summer, signing a five-year contract.

Since then, only two players have provided more assists than him in the Portuguese top flight. In the Europa League, meanwhile, he scored twice in a win over Nice in November.

8. Abde Ezzalzouli

During his brief time with Barcelona, Ezzalzouli never got to feature in the Champions League. After all, they went out in the group stage during his only full season with them in 2021/22.

Since joining Real Betis in 2023, the Moroccan winger has played in the Europa League and Conference League. He even put his side in the lead of the latter’s final last season, before Betis lost 4-1 to Chelsea.

This season is on course to be Ezzalzouli’s best. He has already matched his 2024/25 goal tally of nine – three of which have come in the Europa League.

There have been whispers in Spain of his former club Barcelona keeping an eye on his progress.

7. Ayyoub Bouaddi

Bouaddi is a big prospect at Lille, where he’s already played in all three European competitions by the age of 18.

He made nine appearances in the Champions League last season, starting for the first time against Real Madrid on his 17th birthday.

The midfielder’s potential is enormous and there will be a whole range of elite clubs queuing up for him if Lille miss out on Champions League qualification again; they are currently sixth in Ligue Un.

6. Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have suffered a serious downturn in fortunes this season, but Gibbs-White has actually improved his personal goal tally.

And it could have been worse. He could have joined Spurs.

The attacking midfielder has been back on the European stage this season after previously playing for Wolves in the 2019/20 Europa League.

Whether anyone comes back in for him this summer remains to be seen, but the 26-year-old is still well suited to take the next step in his career.

5. Wesley

Wesley arrived in European football this summer after representing Flamengo at the Club World Cup, with Roma buying the wing-back.

Although he seemed quite raw at first, Wesley has since caught the attention of plenty of admirers, even though he’s mainly had to play on the left rather than his natural right.

The Brazilian nearly quit football six years ago but could mark a meteoric recent ascent by aspiring to play in the Champions League.

If Roma themselves don’t get there – they haven’t finished in Serie A’s top four since 2018 – then Wesley has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

It might be slightly too soon for the 22-year-old to take that big a leap, but his tenacity and forward-thinking nature will stand him in good stead for a Champions League future.

4. Angelo Stiller

Back in his Bayern Munich days, Stiller debuted in the Champions League before he’d even played in the Bundesliga.

The midfielder also featured in last season’s Champions League with Stuttgart, but they’re in the Europa League this time around.

It may only be a temporary dip for Stiller, who has attracted links with Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as comparisons with Kroos.

It looks like he might be available via a €40m release clause this summer, but he probably won’t be, since Stuttgart can reportedly pay him €2m to cancel it and would thus be fools not to.

Either way, they will be braced for interest in his services. Turning 25 in April and likely to go to the World Cup with Germany, Stiller is coming into his prime.

3. Mile Svilar

Svilar has come a long way since his nightmare Champions League debut for Benfica against Manchester United in 2017. (Take note, Antonin Kinsky.)

These days, he is one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. Now at Roma, he was named in the Europa League Team of the Season for 2023/24, before being named Serie A’s best goalkeeper for 2024/25.

Svilar signed a long-term contract extension last summer with Roma, who were mightily relieved after fearing he may follow an Alisson-like path away from them.

The fact they have had one of Serie A’s better defensive records over the past couple of seasons is more down to their goalkeeper than their centre-backs.

Svilar seems content enough to stay at Roma regardless of what European competition they are in, but certainly has the ability of a Champions League keeper.

2. Morgan Rogers

Rogers was part of the Aston Villa squad that played in the 2024/25 Champions League and the four goals from 12 games he scored in the process helped cement his status as a breakthrough talent.

He actually hasn’t been as prolific in the Europa League this season, but he has maintained his goalscoring standards in the Premier League.

Villa could turn a massive profit by selling Rogers, who only cost them up to £15m to sign from Middlesbrough in 2024.

It’s not something they’d be too enthusiastic about, though, and renewing his contract until 2031 back in November was a huge statement of intent.

Villa are firmly in the mix for a Champions League spot, especially if the Premier League is allocated five teams rather than four, so the 23-year-old could get another chance to showcase his talents at the top level next season without having to change clubs. But never say never.

1. Elliot Anderson

Anderson is almost certain to be one of the biggest topics of the transfer window this summer, especially if Nottingham Forest go down.

He was already on the shortlist of Manchester United, but now Manchester City are hovering and look likely to power their way to securing his signature.

Anderson previously played twice in the Champions League for Newcastle in the group stage back in 2023, but both times as a substitute.

Now he has established himself as one of England’s most coveted midfielders with Forest and has been labelled a potential successor to Rodri for City.

At the age of 23, there are high hopes for what Anderson can go on to achieve if he isn’t held hostage at Forest.