Ten Hag bemoans ‘reckless’ Man City star as ‘defining moment’ goes against Man Utd

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag bemoaned the “debatable” decision which led to Manchester City’s opening goal on Sunday, and also questioned why goalkeeper Ederson wasn’t pulled up for “reckless” intervention.

Phil Foden scored twice in the second half as City came from behind to claim a 3-1 win over United.

The champions were stunned by a brilliant strike from Marcus Rashford after just eight minutes but were otherwise the dominant force in a keenly-fought Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Their pressure eventually paid off as Foden levelled with a long-range effort in the 56th minute and then put his side ahead 10 minutes from time. Erling Haaland put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time.

United protested in vain that Rashford had been fouled by Walker moments before Foden’s first goal, with manager Erik ten Hag booked for his reaction on the touchline.

Asked about the incident after the game, Ten Hag appeared to soften in his stance, though insisted the decision was “debatable”, also pointing out his frustration at “a reckless action” by Ederson.

Ten Hag said: “Let’s say this, it is very debatable. I think there was contact and a defining moment in the game.

“There was also (just before it became) 2-1, a reckless action of the goalkeeper of City (Ederson), then in the counter-attack they scored, 2-1.

“It (Walker on Rashford) was soft, but you know when you are in a full sprint and you get a little touch, you lose the rhythm and that is why he went down.”

Kyle Walker said: “I haven’t looked back at it so I don’t know – I didn’t feel there was much in it.

“Probably I did what I normally do and got my arm across people. But the referee has seen it, he’s checked it on the VAR, and they just have to take it as that and we’ve gone up the other end and it’s kind of sod’s law, isn’t it.”

