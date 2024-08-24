Ten Hag blames Man Utd trio for Brighton defeat as Red Devils boss launches ‘trophies’ defence

Erik ten Hag pointed the finger of blame at three of his Manchester United players after their 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

New Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler made it two wins from two in the Premier League, inflicting defeat on the Red Devils, who beat Fulham 1-0 on the opening weekend.

Man Utd left the Amex empty handed having had two goals disallowed for offside.

Marcus Rashford thought he had equalised minutes after Danny Welbeck’s opener but was marginally offside, while Joshua Zirkzee bizarrely cost his new side a goal by kneeing in Alejandro Garnacho’s goal bound strike from an offside position.

United’s attacking play was promising but their defending for both goals left plenty to be desired, and Ten Hag was critical of his side’s inability to stop Simon Adingra’s cross in stoppage time, which found Joao Pedro unmarked to head in at the back post.

“We didn’t stop the cross,” Ten Hag lamented. “There were three players, [Adingra is a] right-footed player. Send him down the line, send him wide instead of letting him come in and let the cross.

“We have of course to talk about this, how we act in that situation as a team. There were more than one mistake on that occasion and it has a big impact on the score.

“That (conceding in added time)’s very disappointing, yeah. Because in the Community Shield we concede just before time, we should be more clinical in such situations, read the game, take the point if you can’t win any more. We were close to winning this game but definitely don’t lose the game.”

When it was suggested United’s game management was an issue, Ten Hag replied: “I think we also often did the right things, that we often had success. For instance, when we win the trophies and there were many other big games we take the points. On this occasion today we should do better.

“On many occasions we have done very good in situations where we brought the score over the line and take the result.”

On Zirkzee denying Garnacho’s goal, Ten Hag added: “Of course, we can bring this goal back and go to explain this in detail and what should happen or what has happened.

“Most important is we have an overload, we played overload very good and then it’s about bringing the final pass, bringing the players in tight positions, get the right finish and we did everything well there. It’s, as you describe it, unfortunate.”

Despite the defeat and its manner, Ten Hag was encouraged by elements of his side’s play.

“Not only counter-attacking but build-up, possession, how we defend,” he added. “I have seen some good parts, there were parts in the game, especially the second part, we should keep more control in the game.

“But there were very good parts but we have to build up, be more clinal, and be more aggressive.”

Brighton head coach Hurzeler was obviously a lot more pleased than Ten Hag, saying he is “very proud” of his players.

“It was very emotional, always when you get the win in the last minute it is,” he said. “I think we deserved to win, we had a good game not a perfect game. There were also situations where United had the chance to win the game.

“I’m very proud of the team, they showed the value of never giving up and that’s very important to me.

“I think the first half was equal and then in the second half we started to control the game quite well. We had a lot of chances, especially in the second half.

“Their goal for me was from out of nowhere. I then didn’t like the losing the control. Then after their offside goal I think we started to control the game again. In the end, I think we deserved to win.”

On match-winner Pedro, the 31-year-old said: “I think Joao is a player who can decide the game with one action. For me it was impressive today how he worked against the ball.

“He had the belief he would score and that’s something that makes him special. But in the end it’s always a team win and that’s most important.”

Pedro added: “First I’m very happy for the win. I think this goal at the end shows how much we wanted to win the game, first game at home against a big team. I cannot feel better than today. I think the team did well and now we need to rest because we have another big game next weekend.

“I think the fans know the power of the team so they always expect a great game against big teams and today we won so I think everyone is happy and we need to enjoy.

“Like the gaffer said to us, we need to believe in ourselves, we know they are United, a big club, but I think everyone wants to show our power. I think this is what motivates us to fight against a big team and you never know. Now we need to think about the next game, another big team.

“I think he’s a very good person, he always tries to push us to believe in ourselves, to keep it going. I think it was another big game for us, another three points and this is what he wants: to fight, push, until the end.”