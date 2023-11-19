Ten Hag blamed as €75m Man Utd star ‘would be world-class’ if he ‘was at City’ – ‘not good enough’

According to Tim Sherwood, England international Marcus Rashford “would be world-class” if he played for Manchester City instead of Manchester United.

Rashford was one of the best players in the Premier League last term as he grabbed 17 goals and five assists in 35 league appearances.

The forward benefitted from the fresh start Erik ten Hag afforded him in 2022/23 but his form has declined at the start of this season and he is one of the worst finishers in the Premier League.

Ten Hag is not getting the maximum out of many of his Man Utd players at the moment and he is under increasing pressure amid their poor start to the new campaign.

Rashford still made it into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this international break but Sherwood cannot see him starting at Euro 2024 as things stand.

Sherwood does think Rashford would “make the team” if he “was at Man City”, though.

“No, not a chance,” Sherwood when asked if he thinks the attacker will start for England at next year’s European Championships.

“And he can thank his manager for playing his way out of the England team, unfortunately.

“I think if he was at Man City now he’s got all the attributes to be a world-class player and make the team.

“I think there’s not going to be a turnaround between now and the end of the season, unfortunately. I think he can thank Ten Hag for that because it’s not been good enough.

“For me, Jack Grealish has to be there, I’ve worked with Jack, I know what he’s like but for Phil Foden not to be in this starting line-up is criminal. Both of these players have to be in the team, we have to build teams around players with abilities like this.”

Earlier this month, Sherwood claimed that Rashford – who is valued at €75m by transfermarkt – is “good enough to play for City”.

“In my opinion, Marcus Rashford is good enough to play for Manchester City, but having watched him for Manchester United over the past few months I’d be called crazy for that,” Sherwood said via the No Tippy Tappy football podcast.

“I believe that he is good enough to play for City and that Pep Guardiola would take him. He would work with him and he would play him exactly how he needs to be played.”

He added: “If you keep giving him the ball in the correct areas then he’ll put a shift and for the team and Guardiola would make sure of that.”