Ten Hag blames himself for Man Utd collapse before boldly claiming they’re ‘in the right direction’

Erik ten Hag blamed himself for Manchester United giving up a two-goal lead in their 3-3 draw against Galatasaray but his side’s “defending was not good enough”.

The Red Devils were 2-0 and 3-1 up on Wednesday night but they were made to settle for a point in their penultimate Champions League group game.

This result leaves Ten Hag’s side bottom of Group A. If FC Copenhagen do not beat Bayern Munich in the later kick-off on Wednesday, the Premier League outfit will need to beat the German giants in their final group game to give themselves any chance of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

Man Utd have already been dumped out of the Carabao Cup and while their form in the Premier League has picked up, they face Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool before Christmas.

After United’s draw against Galatasaray, Ten Hag – who is the third favourite in the Premier League sack race – suggested that they are “going in the right direction” and “will be successful in the long term”.

“We were winning and then we’re losing it. We should have taken three points, that’s clear. We did this in other games. I was pleased with how we played but at the same time, I have to criticise the team because the defending is not good enough. We are leading 3-1 and we cannot afford mistakes as it makes a difference,” Ten Hag told reporters.

OPINION: Man Utd ‘silence!’ no one as Premier League’s ‘best’ f*cks it in the Champions League again

“Every goal has its own story. Whether it’s a transition moment and we don’t block the middle or the second goal which is a free-kick and the third goal we are organised but have an overload. That cannot happen. We have to learn from that.

“I am very pleased because you see the style of this team which is pro-active, dynamic and brave. I was pleased with the performance because we created so many chances but at the same time we have to win this game.”

When asked who is to blame for throwing games away, Ten Hag added: “It’s always me. I am responsible for this. We know we are in a project. We are making improvements so that’s very hopeful. We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games.”

Bruno Fernandes meanwhile admitted Man Utd “conceded really bad goals” and were not “clinical enough” against Galatasaray.

“It’s really hard. We conceded really bad goals. We have to take control of the situations in all of them,” Fernandes said.

“We were on top of the game twice and we had far too many chances to have the game closed. We were not clinical enough.

“I have nothing to explain. We concede the two goals and there’s nothing we can do now. Obviously we could have done better with those two goals but it is what it is.

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Man Utd rejected by Chelsea flop who reveals January ‘preference’; Tierney to Aston Villa?