Ten Hag blames ‘poor decision-making’ as similar excuse comes out after another Man Utd defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his players need to improve their decision-making after a second successive Premier League at Old Trafford.

Days after beating a weakened Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup, the Red Devils lost 1-0 against a full-strength Eagles team in the league.

United struggled to create clear-cut chances and once again conceded from a set-piece, with defender Joachim Andersen blasting one into the top corner to hand Roy Hodsgon’s side all three points.

The win for Palace means they are now unbeaten in each of their last four top-flight trips to Old Trafford under Hodgson, including winning the last three encounters.

Before the cup clash on Tuesday night, Hodgson admitted that the Premier League fixture was a much bigger priority and he did end up resting a number of key players for the midweek tie.

Manchester United took advantage of that and put in their best performance of the season by a country mile.

Some thought they had turned a corner after a dismal start to the season but against a Palace side that actually cared on Saturday, they fell to another defeat.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Ten Hag gave a similar excuse to the one he made after losing to Brighton a fortnight ago, claiming that Palace scored from one of “only three chances” in 90 minutes.

“It’s quite simple,” he said. “We conceded only three chances over the whole game – all three from set-plays. Then I think we got in good positions and then made poor decisions.

“We got into good positions and we had free players. We didn’t have an impact. The quality was just not good enough in that part of the game. The final part of the game we didn’t play our best game.”

Asked whether he understood the crowd’s frustration, he said: “I understand, when we play home or away and we play Crystal Palace we have to win – with all respect.

“I know every game in the Premier League is difficult and you have to play your best, but I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn’t win and we lost.

“Of course it is a concern, we have to be more consistent, this is not the demand for Man Utd. The demand is we get a row of wins and get into a series. We have to do better than now.

“I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win.”

United are having problems on home soil this season, having been fortunate to beat Wolves and Nottingham Forest, where they had to come from 2-0 down, but were soundly beaten by Brighton and have now lost to Andersen’s goal.

The Dutchman insists his side are not a soft touch.

“We lost two games in a row in the Premier League but I wouldn’t set that conclusion, but we have to do better, and that is definitely the case,” he said.

“We have to show it in our body language that Old Trafford is a fortress and you can’t get anything here and the only way you can go away is with a loss. We have to do better here.”

Meanwhile, Eagles manager Hodgson praised his players for being “disciplined”.

“The way the players went about the game today is really praise worthy and has given me enormous pleasure,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

“They have to be so disciplined and so organised. It would be asking too much to come here and dominate.

“Joachim Andersen is a wonderful technician. It was only a half chance. He had to quickly get his feet right and have the confidence to put his foot through the ball. I’m trying to push him forward for goal of the week!

“I must add that the real satisfaction is seeing the players work so incredibly hard. The players were tiring enormously towards the end.”

