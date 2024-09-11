Ten Hag told to make ‘bold’ Man Utd choice at expense of ‘always crying’ Red Devils ‘diva’

Erik ten Hag has been told to strip ‘diva’ Bruno Fernandes of the Manchester United captain and make a “bold” choice for his successor.

Fernandes took over the captaincy from Harry Maguire in 2023 but his standing as skipper has been questioned by pundits, who often see the Red Devils star’s histrionics as setting a bad example for his teammates.

The Portugal international was linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but insists he remains committed to the club he joined for £47m from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Petit has joined those unconvinced by Fernandes’ position as United skipper, claiming he’s a “diva” who’s “always crying” in moments of adversity.

“For me, Bruno Fernandes is a player that highlights the problems at Manchester United,” Petit told topoffshorebooks.com. “He’s a good player, but most of the time, I don’t like the way he behaves on the pitch. He acts like a diva. He doesn’t help or encourage his teammates when the chips are down.

“When Manchester United are suffering, he’s always crying; always showing his disappointment. That is not what you expect from your captain. You’re expecting more encouragement, leadership. Someone that brings positivity.

“When you’ve got a guy like Bruno at the top of your club, a player that is supposed to be the leader of the club on and off the pitch, and he acts the way that he does, that is going to have a knock-on effect on players that can’t be good.

“He wouldn’t be my first choice as captain, but that’s also a problem. I’m looking at the squad and I can’t see any leaders.”

With options limited for Ten Hag, Petit has urged the Dutchman to make a very “bold” move in appointing Kobbie Mainoo – who’s made just 39 appearances in his United career, as the new captain of the club.

“United’s best players have been the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobie Mainoo,” he said.

“It would be a bold move, but If I’m Ten Hag, maybe I would make a strong decision and appoint the future of the club as my captain. Mainoo is young, but he’s English. He’s establishing himself in the national team. He’s the pride of the fans at Old Trafford.

“Maybe Erik ten Hag needs to make a statement to his underperforming players and fight that says I’m ready to fight with those who are ready to fight with me.”

Ten Hag is once again under significant pressure at United with his side losing two of their opening three games of the season before the international break, to Brighton and Liverpool.

They travel to Southampton in the early kick-off on Saturday.