Ten Hag branded ‘deluded’ for claim Man Utd ‘should beat’ top trio – ‘what about Forest?’

Richard Keys has branded Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag “deluded” for his claim that his side “should’ve beaten” three of the league’s top sides, before losing to Nottingham Forest.

United’s form throughout December has left a lot to be desired. Indeed, they lost five matches in all competitions, and failed to score in four straight games at one point.

They snapped that lean run with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa a couple of games ago. Between that game and a trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag suggested United should and could have won against Arsenal and Liverpool as well as Villa.

At the time of speaking, they were the top three sides in the league. United lost to the Gunners early in the campaign and drew to rivals Liverpool not long ago.

Keys has pointed out the manager’s delusion given not only their record against those sides, but that they then succumbed to a 2-1 loss to 15th-placed Forest.

“So having said pre-match that United should’ve/could’ve beaten Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa – which clearly was nonsense – what about Forest Erik? The man is deluded,” Keys said on X.

He also took aim at the decision-making of the manager, who sold Anthony Elanga – whose assist against United was his 10th goal contribution this season – and signed Antony, who’s yet to score or assist this term.

“Amazing. Elanga – academy product shipped out for £15m – Antony an £85m waste of money. What does this say about ten Hag’s judgement?” Keys said.

Indeed, that Elanga is thriving away from Old Trafford while a man who commanded a huge fee to take what could have been his position is yet to get off the mark this season does not reflect well on United or Ten Hag.

It’s also frustrating for United fans that the manager suggests his side can beat anyone in the league, but went down with a whimper against one of the bottom sides in the division, who almost never beat them.

