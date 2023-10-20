Ten Hag on brink as Man Utd ‘verbally offer’ manager’s job to ex-Chelsea boss – ‘take him tomorrow’

According to reports, Manchester United are considering replacing Erik ten Hag with current Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ten Hag was appointed as Ralf Rangnick’s permanent replacement last summer and the Dutchman enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford.

The ex-Ajax boss helped them to win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League in his first year but they have endured a nightmare start to the new campaign.

Scott McTominay’s late brace earned Man Utd a much-needed 2-1 victory over Brentford in their final game before the international break but they have four wins and four losses in eight Premier League games this term. They have also lost their opening two Champions League group games.

The Red Devils have a vital week coming up as they face Sheffield United, FC Copenhagen and Manchester City before the end of this month.

Ten Hag – who is the third favourite in the running to win the Premier League sack race – is under a lot of pressure and if Spanish journalist Benjamin Lopez is to be believed, Man Utd are eyeing Ancelotti as his successor.

Ancelotti is regarded as one of the best managers in the world and he’s previously had spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton.

The 64-year-old returned to Real Madrid in 2021. He helped them win the Champions League and La Liga in 2021/22 but his future is in doubt.

His current contract is due to expire in 2024 and he has been heavily linked with the Brazil manager’s job in recent months.

Lopez is of the understanding that Ancelotti has an offer from Brazil, but he will “remain at Madrid” if he is offered a contract renewal. He also claims a “verbal offer” has been sent to him from Man Utd.

“Ancelotti has two things decided about his future, one is that if they offer him a renewal he will remain at Madrid,” Lopez said via El Chiringuito

“Brazil can put whatever they want on the table, he will stay.”

Lopez continued: “He has a house in Vancouver and his wife is Canadian so he would be delighted with that.

“The last is not an offer in writing but has been sent to him verbally through his agent, it’s from the Premier League and Manchester United. They would take him tomorrow.”

When asked how safe Ten Hag’s job at Man Utd is on a scale of one to ten, The Athletic’s David Ornstein said in a Q&A: “At the time of writing, I would guess it’s around an eight. I don’t know of the current United hierarchy having anything other than faith in him and it is being suggested that INEOS is happy with the job he is doing.

“The only reason it’s not a 10 is because football is a results business, results have not been to the club’s level of expectation this season and you just never know.

“But right now, I think Ten Hag is in a position of strength for the present and future.”

