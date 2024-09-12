Ten Hag call ramps up Man Utd ‘pressure’ as doubts over ‘too wild’ star revealed

Erik ten Hag’s transfer strategy has ramped up the “pressure” on the Manchester United boss and one of the summer additions is “too wild” to be considered the answer to his problems.

Ten Hag led United to eighth in the Premier League last season, their lowest ever finish, but retained his job after a thorough strategic review following the arrival of new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Dutchman was handed a one-year contract extension on the back of beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, claiming his second trophy in two years at the club.

The new season hasn’t got off to the best of starts with United losing two of their opening three games, to Brighton and Liverpool; Ten Hag’s on course to be sacked on December 14.

United have spent well over £600m in Ten Hag’s time at the helm, with Joshua Zirkzee joining from Bologna and Leny Yoro arriving from Lille, along with two of his former Ajax players, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

They join Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Andre Onana, who also played under Ten Hag at Ajax, and former Tottenham playmaker Rafael Van der Vaart claims the manager’s ploy of signing ex-players only serves to increase the “pressure” when things aren’t going well.

The pundit told The Sun: “Yes, it’s tough, I think, he’s been there a few years and really spent a lot of money for his own players, which I don’t really like. When you as a coach, you bring a lot of Dutch people in or players, I am not the biggest fan of that because when you lose a few times then the pressure is even higher, and the football is also not really getting better.

“I saw them against Liverpool. Of course, it’s a tough pill to swallow because it’s like the biggest game – like the North London Derby – and you lose without a chance. Now he needs a lot of wins. Then he will survive but we will have to wait and see.”

De Ligt joined the club for £38.5m having spent time at Juventus and then Bayern Munich after his stellar showings for Ten Hag at Ajax.

But the centre-back has never truly managed to recapture the form he showed at his boyhood club in the time since, and high-profile errors during the international break have cast further doubt over the decision to bring him to Old Trafford.

Van der Vaart insists he remains a “quality” defender, but isn’t convinced he’s the solution for Ten Hag and United as he is “a little bit wild”.

Quizzed on whether he’s the answer the ex-Ajax man said: “A few years ago I would say 100 per cent, but when he left Ajax, I have to say, I’m a little bit disappointed in his development. So I think he is quality. He’s fantastic. He’s a great guy. Works hard for your team, the best, top player but he makes too many mistakes. You also need a little bit of luck, and he is in the phase now that he’s really unlucky. And then he’s a little bit wild.

“He was a little bit too wild [at Ajax]. So that means, going into tackles. And you think, ‘Hey, stay relaxed. Just look how the situation ends.’ And he went to Italy. Then I found out there he’s gonna learn how to defend. But I’m not happy with what I see.”