Ten Hag can’t be ‘harsh’ due to ‘mental fragility’ at Man Utd as ‘frustration’ grows at ignored bugbear

Erik ten Hag reportedly feels he can’t be too ‘harsh’ in his criticism of the Manchester United players due to ‘concerns about the mental fragility of the squad’.

United have endured a difficult start to the season, winning just four of their ten games in all competitions.

The Red Devils have been booed off in consecutive home games against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray, with off-field issues as big a problem as their lack of positive results for the Dutch boss.

Jadon Sancho has been jettisoned from the first team squad after his public spat with Ten Hag, while Antony has only just returned from a leave of absence following allegations of domestic abuse.

Many would suggest some hard truths are required from the manager to get more from his players, but ‘sources close to Ten Hag have told ESPN that he doesn’t feel he can be as harsh in his criticism of the players as he’d like because there are concerns about the mental fragility of the squad.’

And after a report revealed that Marcus Rashford could face the axe due to ‘concerns over his body language’, ESPN claim that’s a more extensive problem Ten Hag is struggling with at United.

It’s claimed he’s ‘raised the issue of having the right body language when setbacks happen in games, and is increasingly frustrated that his message isn’t getting through to particular members of his squad.’

Gary Neville feels “very sorry” for Ten Hag and doubts anything would change with a new manager in charge.

He continued: “I feel very sorry for the manager, I know a lot of people will say he’s got to do a lot better, and that’s fine, he’s the Manchester United manager, but there are a lot of big problems at the club that managers have found over the last ten years.

“I think until those problems are solved we’ll still continue to see underperforming teams, underperforming players, it’s become a graveyard for coaches and players – it’s not too strong a term.

“There are very few players that excel at Manchester United in this last ten years, they were all great players when they came to the club, they were all wanted by other clubs.

“They won these players off of other clubs and then they end up coming to Manchester United and they end up not succeeding and not performing to their levels, why is that? It’s because it’s not culturally correct to accept players in the way that it should do and we need to get that right.”

Asked whether he feared for his job at Man Utd, Ten Hag told a post-match press conference: “Last season: brilliant, terrific, more than we could expect.

“We also knew in this project there would be common gaps. At this moment we are in a very difficult period as everyone can see but we come out together, we are fighting together, we are sticking together and we are behind each other. That is me, the directors, the team, all together we will fight.

“This is not us, we know we have to do better, with togetherness we will come out.

“If I give an explanation, then you will see as excuses, there are no excuses. We can’t make the errors we are now making. We have to do better, it is a simple fact, we have to win our games.”

MEDIAWATCH: Ten Hag sack at Man Utd ‘is coming’ after ‘losing the dressing room’ and two ‘baffling’ decisions