Ten Hag attempts to clarify Man Utd ‘DNA’, philosophy clash; responds to broken dressing room reports

Erik ten Hag has attempted to explain how he has tried to combine his philosophy with the Manchester United DNA, before responding to claims of dressing room unrest.

Ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford after 3-0 defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle and a disappointing season in general following his promising first campaign at the helm.

United were quick to dismiss reports of the club looking at alternative managers as ‘categorically false’ on Friday, but reports have revealed the players have started to ‘lose faith’ in the manager.

The Dutch manager’s comments after the defeat to City failed to ease the pressure, as he claimed it was not possible for him to play the Ajax way – presumably the reason he was handed the Red Devils job – at United because of the “DNA” of the club, which requires “direct” football.

Ten Hag tried to clarify those comments in his press conference on Friday, claiming his goal is to combine his style with that of the club.

“I came here with my philosophy, based on possession, but also to combine it with the DNA of Man United, but also with the players and their character,” Ten Hag said.

“We combined it last year and we played very good football last season. I want to play from the back and we try that in every game, but like against Man City, if they are good at pressing, it’s a good option to go direct. We want to press, then go direct, because we have the players who are very good at it.

“The intention is clear, but the execution isn’t there. In the moment we’re in, with so many changes, we can’t line up the same game each time and we have to swap. We miss players in the back four and every time we have to adjust, which doesn’t help the routines.”

In response to reports of dressing room unrest and players questioning his tactics, Ten Hag insists everyone involved is staying “strong”.

He added: “They [players] are positive. They want to put this right and we know the standards here. We have to match them every day, we’ve had two big setbacks, but we’ll fight back. The dressing room is strong, the staff are strong and this manager is strong.

“Remember the fight we showed against Brentford, If there wasn’t spirit of characters in the dressing room, you couldn’t do this.”

