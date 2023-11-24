Ten Hag’s coaches ‘privately’ question Man Utd manager amid dressing room split

Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff have reportedly questioned the Manchester United manager’s hard-line approach that’s led to ‘discontented’ players in the dressing room at Old Trafford.

United’s 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League at the beginning of October marked the Red Devils’ worst start to a season since 1986.

Since then Man Utd have become the most in-form team in the Premier League over the last five matches with four wins, though those victories over Luton, Fulham, Sheffield United and Brentford have been far from convincing.

In the same period they were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle in an embarrassing 3-0 defeat, lost the Manchester derby 3-0 in the Premier League and lost 4-3 to Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Ten Hag has had plenty of off-field issues to deal with, but there appears to be a growing number of players and staff at United who believe the Dutchman needs to tone down his discipline.

The Daily Mail claims some of his coaches have ‘privately’ questioned his approach with a key run of games coming.

The report states:

‘The unity among the squad that was so strong last season has been lacking, not helped by the players’ split over the decision to exile Jadon Sancho. ‘It is symptomatic of a division in the camp between players who welcome the Dutchman’s discipline and those who do not. ‘Privately, some of the coaching staff have discussed adopting a softer approach to get all the players onside approaching a crucial run of games.’

United face Everton at what will likely be a raucous Goodison Park on Sunday before the crunch Champions League clash away at Galatasaray and Newcastle at St James’ Park.

This report of coaches questioning Ten Hag’s approach comes in the wake of The Guardian claim earlier this week that a number of Man Utd players ‘believe the team’s poor start is down to the manager overworking the squad in pre-season’.

They have ‘complained of beginning the campaign feeling as tired as when they finished the previous one’.

The report added:

‘Those discontented include several senior squad members, the Guardian has been told. It is understood none have explicitly aired their concerns to the manager, who believes his players are fully committed and comprehend the need for sacrifice if United are to be consistently successful. ‘During pre-season the manager is thought to have upped the intensity of training in an attempt to make United title contenders. Preparation included eight friendlies: four in Norway, Scotland, England and Ireland and the others played during a 12-day trip to the US that ranged across three time zones, taking place in New Jersey, San Diego, Houston and Las Vegas. This came after many of the squad had participated in the Qatar World Cup in mid-season.’

