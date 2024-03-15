Ten Hag confirms big names to return for clash against Liverpool, which is ‘bigger than others’

Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire will be involved for Manchester United against Liverpool

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all likely to return for the clash against Liverpool which is “bigger than others.”

United have mostly struggled since top goalscorer Hojlund went down injured in February. The Red Devils have played three Premier League games since then, losing two and winning one.

Hojlund had gone on a crazy run of scoring seven goals in his last six goals before that point, including a brace in the 2-1 win against Luton.

As such, it will be a bonus that he’s set to return alongside Harry Maguire – who missed the last two games- and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“We have, tomorrow [Saturday], one [training] session. We have to see how they recover from this, but it looks good,” Ten Hag said.

He also mentioned Mason Mount has been back in training after being sidelined since November.

The United manager stated the game against Liverpool is one that means more to his side than any other, and they put up a bigger fight than against some other sides because of that.

“Some games are bigger than others, I think Manchester United against Liverpool is always a big game. I am looking forward to it,” he added.

“In such games, we always achieve good performances. I don’t think in any really high-rated game that we had any lows. They are very consistent, we need our best to beat them.”

But on the other side is superstar forward Mohamed Salah, who’s scored 12 goals and assisted four times in 13 games against the Red Devils in his career.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested, quite rightly, that his winger enjoys the fixture, but does not want to jinx him.

“Mo is pure quality. Ask him what he likes most about Man Utd but the more we talk about it the less likely it will happen again. Exceptional guy, world-class player and how we dealt without him was unbelievable,” he said.

The manager is also wary of the threat that Hojlund possesses, knowing the striker and other retuning United players can make a big difference for them.

“I don’t know much about their season but I saw some really good games. They have some injury problems but a lot of quality. Maybe Hojlund is available again? Maybe Wan-Bissaka is close?” he said.

“That obviously makes a difference as well, we will see on Sunday. It was always a tough place to go for us, it means everything to both fan groups, we know that.”

