Erik ten Hag ‘counts on’ £25.5m La Liga winger at Man Utd amid Arsenal interest
Erik ten Hag has reportedly told Girona star Viktor Tsygankov that he ‘counts on him’ at Manchester United ahead of next season.
The 26-year-old is currently on holiday having been part of the Ukraine squad that failed to make it out of their group at Euro 2024.
A Girona star
Tsygankov featured in just the first game of the tournament in Germany but caught the eye through his displays for Girona last season, helping the Spanish minnows to third in La Liga with eight goals and seven assists from the right wing.
Arsenal were the first Premier League side thought to have taken an interest, but AS now claim both Manchester United and Aston Villa have sounded him out over a move this summer.
Ten Hag, Emery ‘count on him’
The report states:
‘Tsygankov is on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Girona are apparently calm. The player has told them that he is happy at the club and, in addition, has a contract until 2027. The ‘problem is that his release clause, of only 30 million euros, would not be a great barrier to prevent Premier League teams from signing him.
‘At the moment, none of these clubs have made a formal offer for Tsygankov, but they have contacted his entourage and agent to tell them that they will go for him shortly. Both Manchester United and Aston Villa are drawing up their plans to try to convince the player and thus be able to negotiate a deal with Girona.
‘The managers of both English clubs, Ten Hag and Emery, have told Tsygankov that they want to count on him. It is clear that the interest received has been accompanied by a financial offer, although Tsygankov is not in the mood to make an immediate decision given that he is on holiday and his mind, at the moment, is solely on Girona.’