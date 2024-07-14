Erik ten Hag ‘counts on’ £25.5m La Liga winger at Man Utd amid Arsenal interest

Erik ten Hag has reportedly told Girona star Viktor Tsygankov that he ‘counts on him’ at Manchester United ahead of next season.

The 26-year-old is currently on holiday having been part of the Ukraine squad that failed to make it out of their group at Euro 2024.

A Girona star

Tsygankov featured in just the first game of the tournament in Germany but caught the eye through his displays for Girona last season, helping the Spanish minnows to third in La Liga with eight goals and seven assists from the right wing.

Arsenal were the first Premier League side thought to have taken an interest, but AS now claim both Manchester United and Aston Villa have sounded him out over a move this summer.

Ten Hag, Emery ‘count on him’

The report states: