Ten Hag ‘disappointed’ at Man Utd result but feels ‘strong side’ is beginning to form

Erik ten Hag said he was “quite disappointed” not to hold onto the lead against Tottenham, but is “sure it is a strong side” given a lot of senior Manchester United players are returning to the fold.

United’s form in the Premier League of late has not been fantastic. Ten Hag’s side have won just one of their last six games, that victory coming against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

They then lost to Nottingham Forest, immediately deflating them, but there were positive signs in their draw against Tottenham.

Firstly, that they took points from one of the most in-form sides in the league at the moment is a good sign. So too is the fact Rasmus Hojlund notched his second league goal, and Marcus Rashford getting his name on the scoresheet again is a bonus for a forward struggling for form.

However, that United twice went ahead and couldn’t hold on for the win was a sticking point for Ten Hag.

“I am quite disappointed, when you go ahead twice and then concede two soft goals it is a bit frustrating, but you have to take it as it is,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

While the result could have been better, the manager was overall impressed with how his side played.

“The attitude from the team was great, the spirit was great. We fought and gave everything. The fans were behind us and I think it was a great game for everyone to see, not just Manchester United fans, because there was a great tempo to the game,” Ten Hag added.

The manager also feels that the side approaching full strength, with some senior players returning to the fold, will help United.

“Senior players like Casemiro, [Lisandro] Martinez and Luke Shaw are returning and when you add that to our team I am sure it is a strong side,” he said.

Ten Hag is also happy that two faltering strikers in Hojlund and Rashford seem to be finding their feet alongside one another.

“They are growing together so keep going with the progress,” Ten Hag added.

