Ten Hag has ex-Liverpool manager’s deficiency as Carragher blames McClaren for 20-year-old style

Jamie Carragher says Erik ten Hag reminds him of former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez, as he lacks the charisma to get players to raise their game for him.

United are currently seventh in the Premier League and face an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League next season after a difficult second campaign for the Dutch boss.

The Red Devils have also been knocked out of Europe and the Carabao Cup, with the FA Cup the only trophy available to him.

Carragher compared Ten Hag to Benitez in terms of personality and claimed if he’s not getting the tactics right “there isn’t much else” going in his favour.

“My worry with Ten Hag is that when I was looking at him last season, he reminded me a bit of Benitez,” Carragher told the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet.

“He didn’t have great charisma, in press conferences he’s very straight and looked like he didn’t want to be there – Benitez was similar, but he was top drawer on the training pitch.

“I thought that was Ten Hag last season when United were doing well, that he really knows the game but hasn’t got a huge personality.

“So if he isn’t getting stuff on the pitch tactically well, then there isn’t much else because I don’t see the players loving him or lifting their game.”

Carragher also speculated as to whether Steve McClaren may have influenced the way United play.

He added: “The reason I say that is because when you talk about the style of play, it’s probably the style of play that we all played.

“Sometimes you might play in Europe, counter-attacking, or you play a small team at home, and you know you are going to have lots of the ball. United feel like it’s football from our day, 20 years ago.

“The first couple of games they played Brighton and Brentford [last season] and it was [David] De Gea trying to get on the ball, he was struggling on the ball, it was Christian Eriksen coming really deep to receive it.

“He [Ten Hag] wanted Frenkie de Jong who’s a real footballing midfielder, and he went away from that and had great success last season.

“Great spell, won a cup, got to another cup final, did well in Europe, so I don’t know if there was something that, with Steve McClaren being at Manchester United, being there under Sir Alex Ferguson as well, almost saying this is the way Manchester United play.”

Roy Keane suggested opponents no longer fear coming to Old Trafford after United suffered seven losses on home turf during the first-half of the season.

Keane added: “United are missing something – a bit of belief, confidence, chopping and changing where they are lacking goals – it doesn’t matter what team you’re playing for, you end up in No Man’s Land.

“They aren’t a pressing team, they aren’t brilliant at dominating, they are not a brilliant physical team, they aren’t unbelievable at set-pieces.

“It looks like they [the United players] are all hanging in there. Last year, we gave them praise when they won the [Carabao] Cup final, but then they lost in another [the FA Cup] final, getting well beat by Manchester City.

“It could almost be the same scenario this year – fifth place is available for somebody to get into the Champions League, and they’ve had a bit of luck with their FA Cup draw.

“As much as they are struggling, in football you have to hang in there. They look like they are surviving games. It will be the same this season, they could win the FA Cup.”

