Bruno Fernandes took one penalty and gave Marcus Rashford the other

Erik ten Hag pinpointed one area in which Manchester United need to improve and had his say on Bruno Fernandes sharing penalty duties with Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United returned to winning ways after consecutive Premier League defeats against Fulham and Manchester City, beating Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford through a couple of first-half penalties.

Alejandro Garnacho won both through fouls from James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey, but the spot kicks were taken by Fernandes and Rashford.

“We both kick the penalties,” Fernandes told TNT Sports of why he gave Rashford the second penalty, 24 minutes after the Portuguese converted the first to become the leading penalty scorer in Manchester United history, overtaking Ruud van Nistelrooy with his 29th conversion from 12 yards.

“I asked Marcus if he wanted to take and he said he was confident,” he said.

“He is one of the penalty takers that the manager chooses. I felt I had my one, Rashy could get his goal from the penalty.”

Ten Hag had his say on the situation, adding: “They decided on the pitch together. But we have more very good penalty takers in our squad, Bruno is one, Rashy is one, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen as well, plus others.

“That’s very good when you have that in your squad. When you get [two] at such short notice, two different penalty takers makes it harder for the opposition and the goalkeeper.”

Speaking more generally on the game, Ten Hag was particularly happy with their defending despite Everton having 23 shots.

It felt like the victory actually exposed Ten Hag’s new nonsensical excuse for defeats but the Dutchman was more than content as Manchester United moved to within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham, who have a couple of games in hand.

“I was very pleased with the pressing and also the defending of the box,” he said.

“The only thing that could be better is keeping more of the ball, be more calm on the ball, playing more give-and-gos.

“When you have a high press, you can’t go all the time with long balls because you stretch the pitch and we don’t actually want that. But all over, a good performance and good result.

“It was a team performance but especially our back four and our goalkeeper in the back and Casemiro in the front. They have done very well.

“The way we defended set-plays was very good, really well organised and focused and everyone did their job. From the second phase, they had some opportunities, but overall, I think we did quite well.”

