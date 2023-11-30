Ten Hag eyes bargain striker as Man Utd ‘enquire’ about player ‘not closing door’ on January transfer

Manchester United are keen on signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy – who has a £15million release clause – in January, according to reports.

Guirassy is having a superb season in Germany after joining in the summer from Stade Rennes for a fee in the region of €9million.

In 10 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24, the Malian hitman has already scored 15 goals, netting 13 in his first seven Bundesliga matches.

Naturally, his form has caught the eye of a few Premier League clubs and there have been some reports that he is available for a very affordable price in the winter transfer window.

It first came to light in October that Guirassy has a €17.5m (£15m) release clause in his Stuttgart contract.

However, it has been claimed that the 27-year-old is planning to see out the season in Germany.

Money talks, though, and his head can easily be turned by the riches on offer in the Premier League.

As covered in Gossip on Thursday, Newcastle United are eyeing up a January move for Guirassy as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his attack.

And later on Thursday, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claimed that Manchester United are also in the race for the former Rennes striker’s highly-sought-after signature.

Aouna says Stuttgart boss Sebastien Hoeness ‘fears the departure’ of his star man – who has only missed two Bundesliga games all season, which his side lost both of.

Guirassy’s goal record this term has ‘aroused interest’ from United, Newcastle, AC Milan and AS Roma, and Erik ten Hag’s side have already enquired, it is claimed.

Despite previous reports that Guirassy does not want to move club mid-season, the report says he ‘is not closing the door on a departure, and remains attentive to the projects that will be presented to him’.

Fittingly, the two Premier League sides most interested in signing Guirassy face off on Saturday night.

Ten Hag and Howe’s men had unfortunate results in the Champions League during the week and will need results to go their way on matchday six if they are going to reach the last 16.

BBC Sport pundit and former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown reckons a win for the Red Devils at St James’ Park will put them in the driving seat for a top-four finish, ahead of the Magpies.

‘Manchester United are not performing at the level you would expect this season, but they are getting results,’ Brown wrote.

‘At Everton they managed to get a real good win under pressure. Everton had their chances and if they took them, that could have changed the outcome of the game.

‘They are going to be tested again and it’s a tough game at Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s side will be mentally drained after conceding late against Paris St-Germain.

‘If Manchester United are getting results while not playing particularly well, they will have to take that as a real positive, but I still say tread with caution when saying how well they are doing.

‘We will know more in the next few weeks and if they can beat Newcastle away, they will be considered in that drive for the top four, but time will tell.’

