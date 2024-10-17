Ten Hag faces Man Utd ‘sack’ this weekend as PL boss reveals he is ‘open’ to the job

Thomas Frank has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag could be sacked this weekend if the Red Devils lose to Brentford, according to reports, after Thomas Frank said he is ‘open’ to the job.

The Red Devils have made a terrible start to the new Premier League campaign with Ten Hag’s side sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have won just two of their opening seven Premier League matches, scoring five goals and collecting only eight points in the process.

That has put huge pressure on Ten Hag’s job with speculation that Man Utd are already lining up potential candidates in case they decide to sack him.

And now the Daily Mail claims that Man Utd could sack Ten Hag this weekend if they lose to Frank’s Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

It comes after INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe held a Man Utd executive committee meeting last week, in which Ten Hag’s future was discussed.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that Ten Hag was “never really close to getting fired” over the international break.

“They are preparing for the Brentford game. Ten Hag didn’t receive any formal communication from the Man Utd board telling him he could continue in the job,” Romano said.

“Man Utd board never felt they had to tell the manager anything. They discussed the situation, the problems they have at the club, and the slow start in the Premier League and Europa League but they never had to tell something directly to Ten Hag.

“The club insists that he was never really close to getting fired this week or the last. So, this is the feeling – they have problems, and they are discussing the position of Ten Hag for sure, but was never something close to being resolved in recent days.

“This is why Erik ten Hag has always been focused on the Brentford game to improve the situation in terms of results and performances.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Two recent Man Utd transfer targets ‘turned off’ by terrible start as INEOS face ‘consequences’

👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand fears ‘no one is safe’ as INEOS make another cut; ex-players ‘concerned for future’

👉 Man Utd: Chelsea star ‘made top target’ for ‘key position’ amid alternative’s cheap ‘buy-back clause’

Man Utd have been linked with numerous managers, like Max Allegri, Gareth Southgate, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and new England boss Thomas Tuchel, and reported target Frank has now said he’d be “open” to leaving Brentford.

On speculation linking him with Man Utd and elsewhere, Frank told talkSPORT: “I’ve said many times I’m very happy at Brentford.

“Who knows what will happen in the future. Maybe I stay here for many years. I’m open, maybe something happens.

“But first and foremost, very happy, just working very hard every day to make the club better.”

When asked what he meant by his “open” comment, Frank replied: “That’s because it’s very difficult to predict the future.

“Who knows what will happen. How many coaches have been at the same club more than six years? Very few.

“[It’s] the nature of the game, let’s put it that way.”

When pushed specifically on the Man Utd rumours, Frank added: “There is a lot of rumours out there.

“Every club, every coach, all kinds of situations. I have this nice little principle that I never speak about players that are not in my club because I don’t know them well enough. And I don’t speak about speculation either way.”