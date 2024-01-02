Ten Hag makes first Man Utd transfer demand of Ratcliffe ahead of crunch meeting

Erik ten Hag has made it clear to Sir Jim Ratcliffe what he expects in the transfer market ahead of his first meeting with the new man at the Manchester United helm.

Ratcliffe is set to assume control of football operations at Old Trafford when his $1.3bn agreement to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club has been ratified by the Premier League.

Sir Dave Brailsford – the director of sport at Ineos, famed for his ‘one per cent’ philosophy in cycling – wants to revamp the way in which United recruit players at the club, with significant money deemed to have been wasted since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson from the club.

But Ten Hag is said to be adamant that he remains a key part of the decision-making process at the club, according to ESPN.

The report claims the Dutch boss wants the veto on transfers – which was apparently written into his contract – honoured despite the change in personnel at the top of the football department.

Ten Hag will hold meetings ‘in due course’ with Ratcliffe, Brailsford and the rest of the new team ahead of the official sign-off of the deal, at which point the veto will be discussed.

Speaking after Ratcliffe’s deal was announced on Christmas Eve, Ten Hag said he is “looking forward to working” with the new team at the United helm.

“I look forward,” Ten Hag said.

“They want to work with me, I want to work with them, we will have the conversations, the meetings. We will see.

“I think it’s a good thing, it’s very positive. We are looking forward to working together. INEOS wants to work with me in this structure and I want to work with them.”

Asked if he is expecting INEOS to be a regular presence at United’s Carrington training base, Ten Hag said ahead of Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest: “I’m focused on the game so far.

“So, I said, no, in this moment I don’t want to have distractions but in the coming days, weeks, there will be time for this and then I know more.”

