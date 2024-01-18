Ten Hag forces *another* Man Utd star to train alone as month-long absence ‘raises eyebrows’

Erik ten Hag has reportedly forced Anthony Martial to train away from the Manchester United first-team squad for the last month, with his absence reportedly ‘raising eyebrows’ at Carrington.

The United boss previously ousted Jadon Sancho from the first team after the winger failed to apologise for claiming Ten Hag was spinning lies in the media about his training efforts.

And now the Daily Mail has revealed that Martial has not trained with his teammates since picking up a sickness bug last month, which has stopped him from playing since the 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth on December 9.

The report claims Ten Hag’s decision is not due to a disciplinary matter, rather reflecting his belief that players lacking match fitness should train on their own.

It’s claimed Martial is ‘not fit enough to work with the first-team group at present given the intensity and work-rate the manager demands from his players in training’.

This is ‘standard practice’ at United, though it’s claimed ‘the length of time it is taking Martial to regain fitness has raised eyebrows’.

Marcus Rashford also suffered from a sickness bug last month, missing United’s final Champions League group game against Bayern Munich as a result, but returned a few days later to play against Liverpool.

Martial is expected to end his nine-year stay at Old Trafford at the end of the season when his contract comes to an end.

He’s not been offered a new deal and will be able to leave on a free transfer, though United would also listent to offers for the 28-year-old in January as getting rid of his £250,000 per week wages would give them greater opportunity to sign players this month.

But Martial is believed to want to stay and fight for his place and Ten Hag is ‘eager to have him available for selection as soon as possible’.

The Frenchmen has two goals and two assists from 19 appearances this season, and he started three of the last four Premier League games before he was struck down by illness.

