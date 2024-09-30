Ten Hag ‘given a clear ultimatum’ by Man Utd board after Dutchman hints at two key objectives

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has been ‘given a clear ultimatum’ by the Red Devils board after their 3-0 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, according to reports.

The Red Devils lost their second consecutive Premier League home game by a 3-0 scoreline on Sunday when Spurs brushed them aside in a comfortable win for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag eased pressure on himself with four points from two Premier League matches against Southampton and Crystal Palace after the international break, while they also beat Barnsley in the League Cup.

But the heat is on the Dutchman once again after a disappointing draw against FC Twente in the Europa League and their awful performance against Tottenham on Sunday.

Reports in Spain are claiming that their result against Spurs has ‘sparked concern among fans and prompted the board to consider whether the Dutchman will continue in charge’.

And the Man Utd boss ‘has been given a clear ultimatum: he must improve results immediately if he wants to remain in charge.’

The Man Utd board ‘are considering possible replacements’ and ‘the search for a new manager could intensify if the team does not improve in the coming weeks.’

Ten Hag’s side now facing two tricky looking away trips to Porto in the Champions League and Aston Villa in the Premier League as the Man Utd boss looks to overcome another crisis.

MORE ON YET ANOTHER MAN UTD DEFEAT

👉 16 Conclusions on Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham: Ten Hag sack, Ugarte nightmare, Kulusevski dazzles

👉 Wasteful Tottenham still left laughing at Manchester United’s humiliation in Old Trafford rout

👉 Ten Hag sack unavoidable but Man Utd players ‘stealing a living’ and Rashford ‘just gave up’

And Ten Hag hinted after the defeat to Tottenham that he needed to qualify for the Champions League and win a trophy to keep his job at Old Trafford.

“It is never spoken of now you ask me the question – but what I think is we have to succeed,” Ten Hag told the media.

“We have to win trophies, that is what this club stands for. This club also has the ambition to play on the highest platform and we want to achieve the Champions League. We have two routes, one is through the Premier League and one is through the Europa League.”

The Man Utd boss accepts the pressure is on him every time the Red Devils fail to win a match and that it’s normal at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag added: “I think they (the players) will be judged every game – and that’s normal. Everyone, for every game, expects United to be winning. We know that. It isn’t a secret for anyone.

“When you are in this club you have to deal with this factor – and we do.

“But we know also that, with all respect, young players, a young squad, a new team takes some time. We are going in a good direction, I think, in the last couple of weeks in many aspects of football. Now it’s about being more efficient and scoring more goals because that will win you games.”