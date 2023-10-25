Ten Hag hails ‘good game’ played by Maguire, Onana with ‘important’ Man Utd star singled out

Erik ten Hag hailed the importance of impact sub Christian Eriksen after his cross set up Harry Maguire for Manchester United’s winning goal against Copenhagen.

United picked up their first points in their Champions League group in dramatic circumstances.

Maguire headed in the only goal of the game in the 72nd minute but he was not the only hero of the night after Andre Onana saved a penalty with the last kick of the game.

The Red Devils were far from their best on Tuesday evening but the victory could well be the turning point in what has been a disappointing season so far.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, United manager Ten Hag said: “Of course it is incredible and a great night. Especially in the dying second when you concede a penalty, but a brilliant save from Andre Onana.

“Those players, Harry Maguire played a good game and Andre Onana as well. He made an important save just after half-time.

“A poor first half, but we stayed calm and in the second half we stepped up and made more chances than them. It was a narrow escape in the end.”

Ten Hag praised the impact of Eriksen, who came off the bench to set up Maguire for the winner.

“Very important, Christian is always positive,” the Dutch manager said. “He brings football and we did not have the football in the first half.

“Copenhagen are well organised and you have to break them. Christian Eriksen makes the right passes.”

On team balance, Ten Hag added: “Of course every time we have to change the back line, if you look back to last year we had a very good back four and so consistent, with Casemiro in front all the time we controlled the ball.

“This season every time we have had to swap the back four and then the routines go away and the midfield opens up, and we struggle to get the right balance.

“We have seen games this season where we have not had good possession and we lose control in midfield. But, I am sure when we get the routines back in the back four it gives the team a foundation to play off.”

Match-winner Maguire admitted United were poor in front of goal but says the win “was meant to be” in his side’s first home encounter since the death of club legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

“Incredible,” Maguire said. “We have got to be more clinical, we had numerous counter-attacks and we didn’t give them a chance in the second half.

“The first half was really poor, it was not perfect but an important win. This man [Onana] stepped up and it was a massive save.”

On the win being for Sir Bobby, he added: “Definitely, it was meant to be. We were meant to win the game, a magnificent save and a win dedicated to Sir Bobby and his family.

“It has been a tough week for us away at Sheffield United and losing someone like Sir Bobby, it affects the cub and the dressing room. But really pleased we could get the win tonight.”

On the fans singing his name, Maguire said: “It is amazing. When you are not on your game it gets picked up, but I am really proud and pleased how I have acted over this six to 12 months.

“I have been given an opportunity and I want to help the team and get the club back to where it should be.”

On his crucial penalty save in the seventh minute of injury time, Onana said: “I’m just doing my job, the most important thing is to win against a tough team.

“I am happy for the victory, we did a good game and a big goal from Harry [Maguire].

“We are Manchester United. We are a big club, big players. It’s just a matter of time, now we have to continue like this. I have no doubt we will make it.”

