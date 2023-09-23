Ten Hag ‘green lights’ Man Utd move for €55m PL sensation as manager is ‘obsessed’ with rival striker

According to reports, Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with a Brighton and Hove Albion ‘sensation’ and Manchester United are set to make a move to sign him.

It is hardly a surprise that the player in question is teenage striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the best young forwards in the world and he scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle United earlier this month.

Ferguson has grabbed 14 goals and four assists in his first 34 senior appearances for Brighton across all competitions.

The attacker recently extended his Brighton contract until 2028 but it is already being heavily reported that he will be targeted by the Big Six over the next year.

Ferguson is known to be on Man Utd’s radar as the Red Devils reportedly had a cheeky £50m bid ‘laughed off’ by Brighton earlier this summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes are now reporting that Man Utd view Ferguson as a ‘top-level’ striker who could fit in nicely alongside summer signing Rasmus Hojlund.

It is dramatically pointed out that Man Utd are ‘willing to lose their head with an offer greater than 55 million euros’ for Ferguson, but other outlets have indicated that Brighton value their prized asset at over £100m.

Man Utd are likely to face competition from Manchester City and Arsenal in the race for Ferguson but Ten Hag has become ‘obsessed’ with the Brighton youngster and the head coach has ‘green-lighted’ a move for him.

Ten Hag has reportedly ‘put Ferguson’s name on the table’ and Man Utd are ‘willing to make him one of their star signings’ before the 2024/25 campaign.

Yet if United’s early-season form is anything to go by, Ten Hag may end up being sacked before next season.

Under the Dutchman, the Red Devils have lost three of their opening five Premier League games and Stan Collymore has acknowledged that he is under “massive pressure”.

“He’s massively under pressure,” Collymore said in an interview with Caught Offside.

“When you concede three goals in three consecutive games, it goes without saying the spotlight is going to be on you. Historically, the last United team that leaked goals to this extent were more of a cup side, so is that what Ten Hag is? – Is he a manager for the domestic cups?

“We may look back at this column in a year’s time and say ‘wow, Ten Hag has done amazing’ but as things stand right now, saying he’s under pressure and struggling is not being too harsh. How United are doing right now is really concerning.”

