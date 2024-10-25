Erik ten Hag believes Manuel Ugarte had his best match in a Manchester United shirt against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Man Utd drew 1-1 in a tricky Europa League away tie to make it three points from nine to start the club’s European campaign.

Speaking after the draw, Ten Hag admitted it was not a bad point for his side in a hostile atmosphere.

He said: “Two tough away games. Of course when you are taking the lead, it [drawing] shouldn’t happen, we had chances to make a second goal. Disappointed not to win. At Old Trafford we have to win games.

“Fenerbahce are a very good club, with very good fans and some good players. It would be a very good final.

“We should keep the ball better in the first half. We should score more goals but to be honest they also created good chances.

“They gave us some problems. They are a good team with a good manager. It is not a bad point. But we want to win. We want to win every game.”

Asked if Manuel Ugarte had his best performance for the club so far, the Dutchman responded: “Yes, I think so. He has to come into the team. The six role is very important. He has to learn how we play. I was happy with his performance today.”

Asked to explain why Amad Diallo did not start the match, Ten Hag said: “Away from Europe to start with four attackers is too much. I made him (Noussair Mazraoui) a full-back. He was always a number 10. I knew he could fill in with that role.

“He had a big role in the goal. You can always move him back. Antony is training very good. Amad had some good actions.”

The highlight of the game was arguably Jose Mourinho’s red card against his former club and he stole the headlines with his post-match comments about referee Clement Turpin.

The Fenerbahce manager said: “[After the match] the referee told me something incredible. He said at the same time he could see the action in the box and my behaviour on the touchline. I congratulate him because he is absolutely incredible.

“During the game, 100 miles per hour, he had one eye on the penalty situation and one eye on my behaviour on the bench.

“That is why he is the one of the best referees in the world!”

Meanwhile, Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana spoke to the media after a match in which he made an outstanding double save with his team 1-0 up.

“The saves are not important, the most important thing is the victory for the team,” he said. “It is nice if I make those kinds of saves and the team wins. It is a big disappointment.

“It is a big disappointment for me and the fans, for the club, as a Manchester United player you have an obligation to try to win. It is what we tried to do today, but we also have to recognise it is a tough place to win.

“We didn’t win, but at least we didn’t lose, Not happy of course, but we move on, take responsibility and go again.

“We had more control than them in the second half and more chances. We conceded an early goal in the second half, we had to show character and I think that is what we did. We didn’t win but I thought we were better than them.”