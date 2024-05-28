Casemiro is ‘expected to leave Manchester United this summer amidst interest from three clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid in August 2022 for a fee believed to be worth £70million, including add-ons.

His first year at Old Trafford was outstanding, helping the club finish third in the Premier League and win the Carabao Cup.

In 2023/24, however, Casemiro was absolutely hopeless.

After a difficult second season in England, Manchester United are reportedly very open to selling the former Real Madrid star.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was reportedly unimpressed by the club’s decision to sign Casemiro for such a high fee, on such a lengthy and expensive contract, so he will likely work very hard to make some money back this summer.

Being bailed out by a club in Saudi Arabia looks very possible and Ratcliffe will welcome bids from the Middle East with open arms.

Man Utd: Casemiro a ‘top target’ for clubs in Saudi Arabia

According to reports in Brazil, the 32-year-old is ‘expected to leave’ the Red Devils in the summer transfer window, and there are ‘three Saudi teams targeting’ him.

It is stated that Casemiro is ‘out of the English club’s plans’ and is ‘in the sights of the Saudi Pro League’, with a transfer ‘meeting’ scheduled.

He is ‘one of the league’s top targets’ with offers ‘expected in the near future’. The clubs keen on signing Casemiro are Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya.

The player’s poor season for United has seen Al Nassr ‘look at him with one foot behind’ with Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya showing ‘a more solid interest’.

They are both ‘willing to invest’ and could offer the Brazilian a higher weekly wage than he is currently earning at Old Trafford, which is believed to be worth around £350,000.

Another reason Al Nassr’s interest has cooled is that they already have Marcelo Brozovic as their ‘first option’ in defensive midfield, with money potentially being spent elsewhere.

Although Saudi clubs have a ridiculous amount of money at their disposal, it is claimed that Ronaldo’s team have ‘put their foot down’ after United requested £23.5m for the Brazilian international.

Ten Hag ‘hurts’ Man Utd star with FA Cup final decision

It is also added that directors at Man Utd will ‘hold a meeting to define the midfielder’s future’, with it ‘expected to seal the end of the marriage between the club and player’.

And regardless of who is manager next season, it is claimed that the club ‘sees no threshold’ to keep Casemiro.

If under-fire manager Erik ten Hag does stay, Casemiro might push for an exit as he was left ‘hurt’ by the Dutchman’s decision to drop him for the FA Cup final win over Manchester City last weekend.

Ten Hag claimed that the player was not 100 per cent fit, although it has been reported that this was not the case, knocking Casemiro’s morale as a result.

