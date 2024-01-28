Man Utd transfer: Ten Hag ‘keeping close eye on’ PL winger who ‘favours’ Red Devils ‘over Chelsea’

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise ‘would favour a move to Manchester United over Chelsea’, according to reports.

Olise joined the Eagles from Reading for £8million in July 2021.

He has scored 11 goals and provided 20 assists in 80 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring five in nine top-flight matches this season.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Selhurst Park in recent months with Chelsea coming close to landing him last summer.

Olise ended up signing a new four-year contract in south London with Palace threatening legal action against the Blues over their pursuit of the winger.

There is still a lot of talk about his future and it is Manchester United who are being strongly linked now, although Chelsea are still keen.

The Red Devils have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the France Under-21 attacker.

According to Football London, Olise ‘would favour a move to Manchester United over Chelsea’.

As a supporter of the Red Devils, Olise would prefer to join them rather than return to the Blues, who he played for from the age of seven to 14.

Olise had a £35m release clause in his contract – which Chelsea activated in the summer – but his new deal has a different clause that becomes active at the end of the season.

The report says the new release clause will be ‘considerably more’ than £35m.

United are believed to be ‘keeping a very close eye on’ Olise’s progress at Selhurst Park, but Chelsea ‘are expected to pursue’ him as well.

Mauricio Pochettino’s priority is still a new striker with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen top of his wishlist.

Olise would join a stacked wide area at Stamford Bridge but would surely be a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is not likely to use Jadon Sancho again, while Antony has massively underwhelmed since joining from Ajax for around £80m in August 2022.

Antony has zero goal contributions this season and will need to drastically improve if he wants to keep his starting spot at Old Trafford.

