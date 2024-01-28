Man Utd transfer: Ten Hag ‘keeping close eye on’ PL winger who ‘favours’ Red Devils ‘over Chelsea’

Michael Olise in attendance to watch Chelsea U21 vs Valencia U21.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise ‘would favour a move to Manchester United over Chelsea’, according to reports.

Olise joined the Eagles from Reading for £8million in July 2021.

He has scored 11 goals and provided 20 assists in 80 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring five in nine top-flight matches this season.

The 22-year-old has been strongly linked with a transfer away from Selhurst Park in recent months with Chelsea coming close to landing him last summer.

Olise ended up signing a new four-year contract in south London with Palace threatening legal action against the Blues over their pursuit of the winger.

There is still a lot of talk about his future and it is Manchester United who are being strongly linked now, although Chelsea are still keen.

The Red Devils have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of the France Under-21 attacker.

According to Football London, Olise ‘would favour a move to Manchester United over Chelsea’.

As a supporter of the Red Devils, Olise would prefer to join them rather than return to the Blues, who he played for from the age of seven to 14.

Olise had a £35m release clause in his contract – which Chelsea activated in the summer – but his new deal has a different clause that becomes active at the end of the season.

The report says the new release clause will be ‘considerably more’ than £35m.

United are believed to be ‘keeping a very close eye on’ Olise’s progress at Selhurst Park, but Chelsea ‘are expected to pursue’ him as well.

Mauricio Pochettino’s priority is still a new striker with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen top of his wishlist.

Olise would join a stacked wide area at Stamford Bridge but would surely be a guaranteed starter under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is not likely to use Jadon Sancho again, while Antony has massively underwhelmed since joining from Ajax for around £80m in August 2022.

Antony has zero goal contributions this season and will need to drastically improve if he wants to keep his starting spot at Old Trafford.

