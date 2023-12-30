Ten Hag knows ‘reasons’ why Man Utd aren’t ‘working’ amid sack talk after ‘disappointing’ defeat

Despite losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest, Erik ten Hag remains “hopeful” that Manchester United will improve after the New Year when “many players” return.

Man Utd headed into their trip to face Nottm Forest on Saturday after battling back to beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

During what’s been a disastrous season in 2023/24, the Red Devils have been pretty inconsistent and it’s been difficult to predict what you should expect of them game to game.

So it is hardly a surprise that Man Utd were unable to build from their win over Aston Villa as they produced another miserable performance on the road on Saturday evening.

Marcus Rashford capitalised on a mistake by Matt Turner with around ten minutes remaining to cancel out Nicolas Dominguez’s opener for Forest but the visitors for not level for long.

Just a few minutes later, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side caught Man Utd on the counter-attack and Morgan Gibbs-White fired the ball past Andre Onana from the edge of the box to earn the hosts a vital 2-1 victory.

Ten Hag was the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked ahead of United’s trip to Forest and he will be under increased pressure heading into the New Year.

Speaking post-match, Ten Hag admitted the loss to Forest was “disappointing” as they are dropping “below” their “standards”.

“The result is clear. It’s disappointing. Losing 1-0 you get a comeback and we were good but in a counter moment, we gave a goal way,” Ten Hag told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“The loss was unnecessary. We lost it in the first half. We weren’t energised enough or invested enough.

“I thought against Villa we played well in the first half, we conceded from set plays. We should invest more in the first half.

“In the second we were better. In the first half, we should have created some moments and we didn’t. We know these results are below our standards.”

In a separate for BBC Radio 5 Live, Ten Hag remained hopeful that United will improve when Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia return after the New Year.

“We know that. We have to make our performances consistent and have to do better. A game is 90 minutes and we have to invest from the first minute on,” Ten Hag said.

“We are hopeful that many players will be back in the new year and they will strengthen the team and the squad.

“We know the reasons why it is not working. No team can deal with so many issues and injuries we have had. We should still have done better and we have depth in the squad. When you have so many injuries, the depth is not enough.”