Ten Hag laments Man Utd for missing ‘so many chances’ in ‘difficult win’ that ‘could’ve been 4-0’

Erik ten Hag lamented his Manchester United side as they missed “so many chances” to wrap up the 2-1 win against Luton and they “can’t afford” to do so.

United have recovered from a poor period to climb up the league of late. After they drew 2-2 to Tottenham on January 14, they were eighth in the Premier League.

They’ve won every single game they’ve played in all competitions since then, including four league matches. They’ve beaten Wolves, West Ham, Aston Villa and now Luton to climb up to sixth and within five points of the top four.

Rasmus Hojlund has massively found his feet in those games. The £72million striker has scored five goals in United’s four consecutive wins, and has now netted seven times in his last six games.

Two of those came against Luton, and both were scored in the first seven minutes – the first saw the striker capitalise on a poor pass backwards by the defender, knock the ball round the keeper and finish, before he chested an Alejandro Garnacho strike from outside the box towards goal for the second.

After the game, despite praising his side for the win, Ten Hag hit out at them for making things harder than they needed to be, especially the forwards that did not score.

“I think quick up and, as you say, we had good chances with [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Marcus] Rashford, it could have been three or four-nil,” he told BBC Sport.

“After that we lose some focus and we are not so strict in what we should do and they came more in the game. We dropped too deep and allowed them too many passes.

“We gave some chances away and they got the 2-1. That’s no good. But after half-time we picked it up.

“We had several chances. So many chances one against one. I think it was Garnacho, Rashford again, it was Bruno Fernandes. We had so many chances, it should be 3-1 in these moments.

“It can always happen, a cross or a corner, you can concede if you don’t execute the 3-1.

“We can’t afford this. We have to be all-time 100% focused. Do your job together, in and out of possession and then you can control your games. What could have been an easy win was now a difficult win.”

Ten Hag does feel his side are making progress, but urged his side to maintain their focus for the full 90 minutes, as he felt they dropped off and lost it somewhere along the way in the 2-1 victory.

“We make the progress but also you see we have to stay focused during the whole game. I will not say switch off, but when you do a little bit less, thaen you get punished,” he added.

United will look to make those fixes for their next game against Fulham.

