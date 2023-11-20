Ten Hag ‘learns injury diagnosis’ as £47m Man Utd star returns prematurely and is a doubt for Everton

Cameroon have confirmed that Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has suffered a pelvic injury and he’s now a doubt for this weekend’s game vs Everton.

The Red Devils spent around £47m to sign Onana from Serie A giants Inter Milan during the recent summer transfer window.

Signed as David De Gea’s long-term replacement, Onana has been criticised during the early stages of this season but he built momentum before the international break and kept clean sheets in victories over Fulham and Luton Town.

Onana – who is ranked as the sixth-best goalkeeper in the Premier League – is now facing a spell on the sidelines, though.

The goalkeeper was forced off during Cameroon’s 3-0 win over Mauritius in World Cup qualifying on Friday night and he will now miss their game against Libya on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Cameroon national team (via 90min), Man Utd ‘learned Onana’s injury diagnosis’ after he withdrew from their squad prematurely.

“The Cameroon Football Federation informs the public that the player Andre Onana was injured during the match against Mauritius on November 17, 2023 in Douala and is not part of the Indomitable Lions delegation currently in Benghazi,” a statement read.

“Medical imaging carried out by the doctors of the National Team revealed a condition in the pubis.”

The report notes that ‘Ten Hag may be forced to hand summer signing Altay Bayindir his first appearance for the club’ if Onana does not recover in time.

They add: ‘Ten Hag is already sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford, who limped off as England picked up a 2-0 win over Malta. Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has already moved to ease fears over the winger.

‘Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Jonny Evans, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund are all currently out injured.’

After Onana saved a penalty in United’s 1-0 win over Copenhagen last month, Ten Hag lauded the goalkeeper, who “showed his personality” in a vital moment.

“He showed personality and he knows that before was not the levels what his skills are,” Ten Hag said. “He didn’t match his skills and he could do better.

“I think Saturday (against Sheffield United) was a very good performance and today as well.

“Also, don’t forget that brilliant save just after half-time in the counter-attack.

“But, of course, that is one of his skills, he is a very good penalty saver.”