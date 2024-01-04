Ten Hag lifts lid on ‘long meeting’ with Ratcliffe; confirms Man Utd trio have extended their contracts

Erik ten Hag said his meetings with Sir Jim Ratcliffe were “very positive” after holding talks with the new Manchester United minority stakeholder.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS group will assume control of footballing operations once his purchase of a 25 per cent stake in the club has been ratified, and he has been in Manchester this week for a series of meetings with club staff.

“It was very positive, I have to say,” Ten Hag said. “We had a long meeting, for many hours we sat together and on many issues we are on the same page so it was very positive.

“I think from both sides it was a very constructive meeting and we look forward to working with them.”

Ten Hag would not be drawn on reports that winger Jadon Sancho is close to returning to Borussia Dortmund on a loan until the end of the season.

Sancho has not featured since August after falling out with Ten Hag and his refusal to apologise for a social media post in which he said he had been made a “scapegoat”.

“I can’t say anything about that,” Ten Hag said when asked about any deal with Dortmund. “We have to wait and see how things are going and when we have news of course we will tell you.”

Ten Hag did confirm United have triggered contract extensions for Victor Lindleof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri, but they have entered discussions with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial rather than take up options in their deals.

It has been reported that United are hoping to persuade Varane and Martial to agree to reduced terms in any new contract.

“We are talking with Rapha Varane, with Anthony Martial, and we triggered the options on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal,” Ten Hag said.

Asked why their contract options had not been triggered, he said: “I think that is an internal discussion between the club and the players.”

More to follow…

FEATURE: Arteta 2nd, next Man Utd boss 5th… Ranking all 53 Premier League players turned managers