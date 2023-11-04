Ten Hag looking to ‘improve Man Utd process’ as ‘pragmatic’ performance results in valuable victory

Erik ten Hag admitted “sometimes you have to go more pragmatic” after Manchester United beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutchman – who could soon be replaced by Zinedine Zidane or Graham Potter – is under a lot of pressure as Man Utd have endured a dreadful start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Their performances in most games this season have been awful and their situation was made worse by recent heavy defeats against Man City and Newcastle United.

They have exited the Carabao Cup prematurely, are in a poor position in their Champions League group and are also cut adrift from their rivals in the race for the top four in the Premier League.

Man Utd were poor again on Saturday afternoon against Fulham but they just did enough to pick up three points at Craven Cottage.

At the end of a game that lacked quality, Bruno Fernandes produced a moment of brilliance as he found the bottom corner with his shot from the edge of the penalty area to secure a 1-0 win for Man Utd.

Speaking post-match, Ten Hag said his players earned the victory at Fulham after going with a “more pragmatic” approach.

“You need performances and then the points will come. I always want to improve the process and then the points will come,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Sometimes you have to go more pragmatic but today was an improvement on performance.

“At Manchester United, we have to win every game. We will take 24 hours and then we will go to the next game. That’s the job.”

Fernandes meanwhile admitted this victory is “massively important” for the Red Devils.

“With the goal you could see the belief of everyone, fighting for that ball. Everyone was fighting and at the end, I could get the shot for the goal and the three points,” Fernandes said.

“It’s really important, we know the position we are in. We need to get results, it was massively important for us to get the three points today.

“We need to get points to start building something, we have to start somewhere because we’ve got big games coming.”

On Harry Maguire, he added: “He was good, he was important for us today with the long balls. But we also need to give credit to Jonny [Evans] as well and Rafael [Varane] when he came on, he was ready to fight for the team.

“Everyone has been important, I don’t want to focus too much on one player but everyone has been too critical of Harry and he’s doing really well now. I hope he can stay at this level.”

On the Champions League, he said: “Every game is important now. We know we have to win that game [at Copenhagen] to get through the group. We have to show the same passion and quality that we showed today.

“I know we have even more than we showed today.”

MAILBOX: Ten Hag throws another Man Utd star under the bus with his ‘unacceptable’ bullsh*t