Ten Hag ‘losing’ Man Utd ‘dressing room’ as ‘stars rebel’ against head coach after player ‘stomps out’

According to reports, Erik ten Hag is ‘losing the Manchester United dressing room’ following the club’s poor start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the new season. This is despite them winning the Carabao Cup and finishing in the top four last term under new head coach Ten Hag.

Ten Hag was praised for his handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga and there was a lot of optimism around the Premier League giants heading into this campaign.

This has swiftly waned, though. Their situation has not been helped by the tiresome takeover saga or the off-field issues relating to Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony.

On the pitch, Man Utd have lost three of their opening five Premier League games and they were comfortably beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford by Brighton last time out.

Following their latest defeat, it’s been claimed that Harry Maguire ‘stomped out of Old Trafford’ and ‘exited the stadium within 15 minutes of the match completion’.

The report from Football Insider added ‘that there is no suggestion that the former club captain missed a dressing room inquest conducted by the management team in the aftermath of the game’, but the ‘stomping’ indicates Maguire wasn’t happy.

A fresh report from Football Insider claims Man Utd ‘stars are rebelling’ as ‘tempers fray’. The report adds.

‘Man Utd stars are growing increasingly disenchanted by Erik ten Hag’s methods, sources have told Football Insider. ‘Fingers have been pointed at the club’s hierarchy following a series of off-field issues including the handling of Mason Greenwood and Antony. But the training ground is also said by well-placed sources to be a far from happy place and there is a feeling Ten Hag is “losing the dressing room”. ‘The Dutch manager is struggling to implement his strict plans on the pitch amid fears he is struggling to get the best out of players. Observers have noted in recent matches how some stars have been “freestyling” rather than adhering to the roles specifically given to them.’

A conflicting report has emerged from talkSPORT, with reporter Alex Crook revealing that ‘Ten Hag was applauded by Manchester United players after giving a defiant dressing room debrief following Saturday’s defeat to Brighton’.

He added: ‘It has been alleged that captain Bruno Fernandes clashed with Scott McTominay in the dressing room after the match.

‘However, United sources have dismissed those rumours, with the camp seemingly determined to get their season back on track.’

