Ten Hag ‘on a PIP’ at Man Utd but ‘full of cliches and excuses’

The Man Utd inquest goes on and Erik ten Hag is taking the brunt of the blame. Does anybody ever survive a PIP situation?

Ten Hag is the middle manager on a PIP

A lot of us have worked in mid to large sized companies so what is happening at MUFC should come as no surprise.

There was a corporate takeover and the new management conducted a series of internal reviews before they made changes. Because of contractual situations, gardening leave, etc., this process took a little longer than expected but now the gloves are off. A new corporate structure is in place, staff have been laid off, and from what I hear, even some of the medical team have been replaced. A significant amount of dead weight from the playing staff have been moved on and replaced by younger, upcoming talent with potential. While there is still work to do in this area, the last biggest piece is the manager.

Now I was not a fly on the wall during that meeting in the Med in the summer but I am sure Ineos has placed ETH on a PIP (Performance Improvement Plan). He has been stripped of many of his responsibilities and a successful and up-and-coming coach has been added. He has most likely got 90 days to show Improvement. By then, many of the injured players will have returned and new players bedded in. ETH will have run out of excuses.

This leaves one outstanding issue, can ETH manage at this level? Slot’s assessment of MUFC’s tactically shortcomings are so fundamental, it suggest that either ETH is tactically unsuitable for this league, he cannot explain his tactics properly or the players do not believe them. In the last two games, two opposition players have score from one yard out with not a MUFC player in sight. Something is fundamentally wrong.

In the corporate world, people rarely recover from a PIP.

Adidasmufc (I’m not saying RVN is the answer but he’s definitely next in line)

…This team would do a lot better if they had a decent head coach. A lot of the players in this squad think they are world beaters because they play for this great club, they are so bad they should hang their heads in shame. Who ever makes the decision on new players should wake up. There does not seem to be any planning going into each game. Most of this squad are not hungry enough and changes need to be made asap to avoid a very poor season ahead.

Stathy Diamandis

Rash decisions due?

At the very large risk of an easy tired old cliche.. – Would Marcus Rashford be considered anything other than an average winger if he were

A) not English

B) not the high profile charity man he was for a bit.

He seems to be mentioned as though his previous season was a great season.. like he will come back to some form that he hasnt ever really had. He’s had 1 really good season. where 30 odd goals in all comps was the standout. It seems to be discussed like that is the norm and not the standout

He’s never scored 20 league goals in a season – I do realise that many fewer players have actually scored 20 league goals a season than you think.

But to say, stats wise he’s ‘almost as good’ as Danny Ings.. is surely damning enough (love you Danny but ……)

I have never been on board with the narrative around young Marcus as he seemingly is still referred to as (he’s 26 now, 27 in a month and only has 3 or 4 years left at most) he’s not young, he’s not a kid, he’s not the answer.. and I’m not sure hes’ actually very good

Its an odd thing when Lee Carsley ‘leaves him out’ of yet another England squad that’s it talked about ‘left him out’…. He didn’t pick him, Like Gareth didn’t, because he isn’t actually very good. Simples.

I have no agenda against Marcus at all – I just get frustrated when he’s talked about as the saviour (if he was Dutch or Croatian for example he would have been binned / sold ages ago and would have never have been on £300k a week so he could have been sold)

Al – Off my chest thank you – LFC – cue massive defence of wildly liked but hugely over rated player. (Nice start Arne. Well done Sir, not getting carried away with talk of the title after 3 games… ffs people are insane aren’t they!)

Take off the rose-tinted glasses, Man Utd fans

I totally get being a half glass full MU fan who only wants to see the positives. The Liverpool game is only for those looking for water in an empty glass.

0-3 at OT against our biggest rivals is horrendous. We never looked like scoring (Zirkzee’s chances were only after Liverpool took the pedal off at 0-3). Don’t look at misleading stats, the eye test showed Liverpool could have gotten 5-6 (TAA disallowed, Salah missing 2, Domfoolery in the box) and we really only had 1 Zirkzee header as an outright chance (other 2 SOTs were outside the box efforts). If we lose like this to a “team in transition” who will flop like big Ange’s Spurs, then that’s worse isn’t it?

We can find all kinds of ways to defend ETH but just stop at certain lines.

1) Give him more time? He has had 2 years to bring in his players and implement his style. Good coaches can do that right away (look at Slot, Hurzeler, Flick just this season alone). It’s not about the results, it’s about the performances that stink. There’s no clear methodology (unless you are talking about one that struggles to compete against weaker teams and gets spanked by stronger teams). Slot dissected the play style and how to beat it in 2 minutes. I truly get pleasantly surprised when we score, because it always comes out of nothing. Cheers to that

2) Too many injuries and misfiring players? Repeat rinse wash. After 2 years, surely something should have been done to bring in fitter players, change the training structure and improve the form?

3) He’s won cups? I remember Arsene Wenger being absolutely derided by Arsenal fans for delivering FA Cups and Top 4 year after year. Are we settling for standards worse than Arsenal?

This is not to shout for ETH out. This is just to say as fans we need to stop putting on rose-tinted glasses and be objective. We deserve to have higher standards than this and we should not give a free pass to mediocrity.

Jason (Fergie would send half the squad to the moon and back after such a performance)

Blaming it all on Generation Z

The new or rather I should say the Gen Z Man Utd fans are embarrassing. Most have definitely never been to a Premier League ground let alone watched Utd. They have zero recollection of us being the force we once were, hence why they think this lot are any good and it “just needs time”

Andre Onana is a shocking keeper. Because of this insistence of playing out from the back, we decided to sign this bloke who all these young fans were saying was a baller because of a few Tiktoks they saw. He makes simple saves look spectacular for the camera, yet has the positioning of a 5-year-old, cannot catch, call the ambulance when he comes for a cross as someone is getting knocked out and for all his passing plaudits, he really does suck at it.

“We need Luke Shaw back” Really? The Luke Shaw who phoned it in all last season to amazingly be fit for the Euros only to be, not surprisingly unfit again. But “We need him to unlock Rashford”, right, Marcus Rashford is an utterly terrible footballer. If he gets the slightest touch he’ll sit down, wave his hands and look at the ref. As if to say “How dare you touch me” He has limited (at best) ability, no actual skillset, he can run fast and fall over. That my dear friends is Rashford, he shouldn’t even be a squad player.

Who should be squad players are Garnacho, Amad and Mainoo, no way should they be first team regular starters. They are young and dare I say it without being shouted at, average players at the moment. They will get better but they wouldn’t be starting at City or Liverpool or indeed Arsenal.

Another perma crock is Hojlund, even when fit is arguably one of the worst strikers I’ve seen at the club.

Bruno is a terrible captain and again, a remarkably average player. Sure, give him time and space and he’ll do something, which is a bit like every other premier league player. I could ping a 40 yard pass if nobody was allowed anywhere near me.

I’ve never been a VVD fan however, he is miles above anything we have. He’s on a different planet to the laughable Butcher Martinez, who is nothing but reckless, out of position and a fast-ticking time bomb.

We somehow paid £50 mill for a completely unknown 18-year defender who, not surprisingly got injured seemingly doing nothing in a friendly. Before that, in what ever minutes he did play, he looked like a kid they pulled from the crowd.

De Ligt, failed at Juve despite having some of the world’s best defenders to learn from, failed at Bayern, both leagues are slower and less physical than ours and yet some Utd fans are saying he’s better than Maguire and will be the answer? We look more secure when Maguire plays but because he doesn’t have the boy band haircut, ridiculous tattoos and doesn’t post drivel on unsocial media, he’s not considered good enough. I agree he isn’t great but without a doubt, he’s our most competent all round defender.

Another competent all-round player was McTominay, the sort of player that every club needs. Nothing fancy, just put a shift in and tried his very best. Plus, he did save Hags job last season when all his massively overpriced prima donnas flopped. But no, lets basically give him away and keep Casemiro, is it because he doesn’t have a cool name?

Get rid of Fred and McTominay as our midfield is crap. Yeah, how’s that going? It’s worse. It’s like a former girlfriend you messed up with, you never knew how good she was.

Players like Scott can play anywhere, and I guarantee he would do a better job than Rashford. Why Rashford is always there stinking up the place is beyond me, it’s like he is undroppable. If only Sancho was given that amount of playing time instead of the last 5 dead rubber minutes. But no, he questioned Hag and was booted, so next time you hear Bruno or Rashford or any of them praising Hag, just remember why they are saying what they are saying.

We got rid of AWB for another one of Ten Hag’s former players, how many is that now? And how has it gone so far?

And as for that so called manager, get a bloody suit that fits, stop wearing white trainers with any sort of trousers it makes you look like a child dressed by their mum, especially with that bloody backpack and bicycle, you moron. His pre and post-match speeches are a disaster so you can only imagine what his team talks and training sessions are like. He’s full of cliches and excuses, with the excuses being just weird, the latest being the XG against Liverpool wasn’t that bad! Apart from the fact they were better, they are a Lambo and we are a train wreck.

Most of the time you have to ask yourself if he’s watching the same game. Just how much time does he need to get any sort of playing style? I don’t care if it’s long ball hoof it, I’ll take anything right now.

It was obvious the new owners don’t want him, yet he stands there acting like he’s some sort of tactical god. If I knew my bosses were actively searching the planet to find my replacement, I’d be gone, I’d quit, but he won’t quit as he is only there for one thing, just like everyone else, the obscene amount of money that nobody else will pay them. They obviously have no self respect or even respect for the fans who pay a fortune to watch that crap.

I know football has changed and not for the better, with 9 out of 10 games being boring but anyone thinking that any of those Man Utd players are anything but average and below, are seriously deluding themselves or have been brainwashed into thinking they know what football quality actually is.

We have gone from having some of the best players in the world, not just on ability, but mentality, a shear will to win, an unbreakable bond, where the team always came first…. to this. I can deal with them being crap, it is only football but what makes me laugh is anyone who thinks any of these players are actually any good. You have to base things, not on stats or the odd game, but on the fact that would any of this united squad start for City, Liverpool or Arsenal? The answer is no. I will say Mainoo would be a hit under Pep, but in a few years, he wouldn’t be starting for them.

It’s laughable just how far we have fallen, you only have to look at the Utd squads from the 90’s to 2013 to realise that these current footballing imposters aint getting in them.

Hugo

Young man? Really?

Adeel writes about ETH ‘He’s a young manager still learning the ropes but with potential and a high ceiling. Possibly in time can become an Arteta’

He’s 54 years old and has been in Manager/Head Coach roles since 2012. Prior to that he was in coaching and Assistant Manager roles. I’d say that debunks most of that Adeel’s opening point.

Branmasterflash

Don’t diss Diaz

It’s beginning to boil my proverbial when I keep hearing suggestions that Luis Diaz has somehow underwhelmed for Liverpool since his arrival 2-3 years ago – suggestions that were seemingly upheld in the Winners & Losers section this week.

It’s simply lazy to say so – especially from a football writer – who had they been watching Liverpool reasonably closely since he joined would surely notice that his input has been absolutely top notch from the moment he arrived. People have clearly just been looking at the goal stats and nothing else – yes he could have scored a fair bit more but he is no Darwin Nunez – I’d say 90% of his missed attempts have been incredibly unlucky – or that he couldnt have done a lot more than he had – a deflection here, a block there, a post or bar hit numerous amounts of times – hardly any have been sitters. Not to mention how many knats cock disallowed goals he’s had.

His speed, touch, dynamism and above all his effort has been superb from the word go and remember he was badly injured early on – was out for 6 months and has come back seemingly unscathed from a potentially career altering injury – especially considering his style of play. He had the trauma of his Dad being kidnapped last year too – and just got on with it – no fuss.

I think he is amazing and I would go so far as to say Liverpool should be doing their best to make him their most prized asset seeing as Mo may be moving on (which I’m still not convinced will happen but that’s another story). Who else in the Prem is above him terms of his quality in that position? Not many I’d say. If he keeps fit and Liverpool have a good season I can see him as a potential Prem Player of the Year. Watch this space…

Steve H – LFC

On that Rice red

In response to your comment in winners and losers… I won’t personally be keeping a list in my head of players who kick the ball away and get away with it, as it’ll be pretty long list.

For some bizarre reason, Arsenal are the victims of a new early season directive (if you ignore Pedro doing the exact same thing in the first half) for two seasons running.

Last season, Tomiyasu was a victim of a “new directive” for delaying a throw in, shown a red card and yet, I witnessed it in every game of the season thereafter with zero punishment. Just like we saw Martinelli given two yellows in the same action for the first time ever, and I’ve not seen it since.

Arsenal fans so far this season have seen Havertz literally have his throat grabbed and pinned down but that’s not violent conduct.

Bruno Guimaraes elbows Jorginho in the back of the head and gets nothing last season.

Bournemouth last week had a player hauled to the ground via a neck grab, that’s a red in rugby, let alone football. They also had a goal vs Newcastle unfairly ruled out.

So it appears violent conduct is now very much allowed, but kicking the ball away isn’t. Not until Newcastle come to the Emirates and do it fifteen times a game with the ball in play 52 minutes.

F365 might as well go and join the PgMol if they think what Rice did was a second yellow.

To be clear, the refs are s##t for all clubs, but Arsenal do seem to have had an extra dose or two lately.

Strevs, AFC, Canada

Maybe I could help Johnny Nic?

Some years back, I was asked to join a local band. They were fairly well established and had even managed to get some radio airplay. They’d been together for years, and they wanted to freshen things up by adding a more electronic vibe to their sound, and I had a bit of a background in dance music, so they invited me on board as a keyboard player.

We got together for a few rehearsals, and started putting together some tunes based on some half ideas that we each had. A few songs started to form over the next few weeks, but there was one thing holding us back: Phil, the bass player.

We’d play a song, and all feel great about what we’d created, but each time it would be followed by Phil morosely saying something like “I’m not really feeling it”.

This went on for a few weeks, and after one particularly feel-good number, Phil chimed in with his usual “Nah, it’s not working” to which I responded “F***ing hell Phil, do you even like music?!”

The guitarist later told me he’d always been like that, but I was the first person to ever call him out on it. Despite me being mates with these guys for years, I was still effectively an outsider, so my blunt comment was enough to shock Phil into realising he was being an unreasonably grumpy sod.

Anyway, just wondering if you want me to pop in and have a chat with Johnny Nic?

Matt, AFC