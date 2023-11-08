Ten Hag: Man Utd ‘conceded two goals that should not have counted’ in dramatic Copenhagen loss

Erik ten Hag believes Copenhagen should have had two goals disallowed in their dramatic win 4-3 over Manchester United in the Champions League.

The Red Devils went bottom of Group A with defeat in Copenhagen and know another loss away to Galatasaray on matchday five will knock them out of the competition.

It was a bonkers night at Parken with United cruising at 2-0 up courtesy of two Rasmus Hojlund stikes in the first half, only for Marcus Rashford to be sent off and completely shift the momentum.

Two goals from Copenhagen before the break saw the teams go into half-time level.

Ten Hag’s men again took the lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but again surrendered a lead, losing 4-3 on the night to make it three losses and 11 goals conceded in four Champions League matches this season.

It was another disastrous evening for the Premier League giants, who lost after 17-year-old Roony Bardghji scored an 87th-minute winner.

Ten Hag – who was embarrassingly straight down the tunnel at full-time – claimed two of Copenhagen’s goals should not have stood.

He told TNT Sports: “Do you have one hour? I think first we played very good until the red card. The red card changed everything. Then it becomes a different game.

“We concede two goals that shouldn’t count. It is disappointing.

“Not only tonight. We have to deal with many decisions against us in other games. That’s how it is. But the season is long. At one point it will turn in our favour.

“It is harsh decision. He was going for the ball. The review was over, then he went up to the screen. I think the referee was not sure.

“After half-time it was better but the two goals should not count. The first is offside, there is a player in front of Onana. The second, what can you do about that?

“I saw lots of positives, but in the end we lose some focus. It’s hard when you play so long with 10 men.

“That was the best 20 minutes I saw from my side. Also with 10 we were still controlling the game. It’s very disappointing. We fought so hard, played so good. Still we don’t have one point.”

Hojlund insisted United started the game very well and says it is “unfortunate” that they will return to Manchester empty-handed.

“Of course we started very well, we controlled the game until the red card and that changed the game of course,” Hojlund told TNT Sports.

“If you don’t look at result and focus on the first 20 minutes, we did quite well.

“We switched off a little bit. We didn’t think we would play with one man down. It gave them belief, I know how the crowd can help the team out. It gave them a big boost.

“We did quite good in the beginning of second half, we were composed on the ball. It is unfortunate we are here with zero points.”

