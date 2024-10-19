Erik ten Hag says Man Utd are tracking the progress of Alvaro Fernandez Carreras after securing clauses in the Liverpool target’s exit this summer.

After spending four years at Old Trafford, Carreras was sold in May when Benfica exercised the €6million buy option in his loan contract.

It was the full-back’s third spell away from Man Utd and Ten Hag believes that progress underlines how well they handled the player.

“I think the process is perfect,” he said.

“We loan him to Preston, he got back, then we loan him to Granada, he didn’t play so much there, and of course we, all the time, observed him and now we had the opportunity to sell him.”

Carreras is now attracting reported interest from Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Liverpool are ‘stalking’ the potential Andy Robertson replacement.

But Ten Hag has explained how Man Utd “have control of the situation” through the clauses they inserted when sanctioning his departure, including a reported €20m buy-back and a hefty sell-on if the 21-year-old goes elsewhere.

“I think that’s what he needed,” the Dutchman said. “From Preston, then go to La Liga, go to Portugal, every time stepping up to a higher club and a better league.

“Now we have to see and assess the situation if he can be an option for us.

“But playing at Man United is not so easy, playing in the Premier League for Manchester United is not so easy. You need experience, also development. You get development from playing for better clubs and in better leagues.”

It is thought that Man Utd have until summer 2026 to activate those clauses so there will be no rush as they monitor his development.

Carreras has played every league and Champions League game for Benfica so far this season, while establishing himself as a starter for Spain U21s.

In an interview with The Athletic last December before making his Benfica move permanent, Carreras explained how his third and final Man Utd loan came about.

“What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future.

“But it’s clear that football doesn’t end at any club and that you have to keep working. My main objective is to return to United and make a place for myself there.

“My objective is Manchester, of course, but it’s such a crazy game that maybe next year I’ll be in Germany or Italy or Spain. You never know.”

