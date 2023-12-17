Ten Hag says Man Utd defended ‘almost perfectly’ in Liverpool stalemate as his side finally show ‘fight’

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised the defending from his players after they managed a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

For the first time since April, the Reds failed to score in a match as the Red Devils picked up an unexpected point.

Speaking after the 0-0 draw, Ten Hag praised his players for putting in “a very good performance”.

“You have to fight always for the badge,” he told Sky Sports. “We play in very high highs and also sometimes in very low lows. If you want to achieve something in a season you can’t be below certain limits so we have to get the consistency.

“This was a very good performance, you saw Liverpool’s results at home and we got a clean sheet. In the second half we had some very good chances, then you can take the points from here but we are pleased with the performance of the team.

“You know the chance will come and you have to believe that. The team has to never switch off, keep the discipline and you do that you can even win the game.

“The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a team-mate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today, we have to keep this and bring this every game.

“Always you have to fight for each other. At Manchester United it is always the same – we against the rest.”

On what positives he can take from the draw, Ten Hag told BBC Sport: “There were a lot of aspects, absolutely. I think the performance was very good from our side. The gameplan went well, the players were brilliant how they stuck together and were in the fight.

“My only criticism would be in possession we could hurt them more, if you get one, two, three passes in. But that’s the only thing. If we scored one of the big opportunities we could have won this game.

“Liverpool is a very good team, a very good attacking team and a lot of movement. You have to defend very disciplined and it is a big compliment to the team how they did – the spirit, and the passion and desire was there.”

“We knew that beforehand that last year we beat them twice but we lost – and it was a big loss. Of course you want to take revenge.

“We have a good squad, a good team and we can make something out of this season.”

Diogo Dalot was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds but Ten Hag was not willing to discuss it, telling Sky Sports: “You judge it. I will leave it with you.”

