‘Ten Hag’s done it again’ – Man Utd man wrongfully ‘banished’ because he ‘doesn’t want to leave’

Gabby Agbonlahor has his say on the Erik ten Hag, Anthony Martial situation at Man Utd.

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may have exiled Anthony Martial because the Frenchman “doesn’t want to leave” the club this month.

Martial has been forced to train on his own after failing to regain his fitness following an illness.

This is not the first time this season a Red Devils first-team player has been banished after Jadon Sancho fell out with the no-nonsense Dutch boss in September.

It is not as brutal as the Sancho situation, however, as Ten Hag believes players lacking match sharpness should train on their own, so this is not a disciplinary issue.

Martial – who is out of contract at the end of the season – is willing to see out his deal at Old Trafford to secure a move as a free agent in the summer.

United are not going to offer the 27-year-old a new deal and are hoping to get rid of his £250,000-a-week salary this month, but the player is not keen on a January switch.

The difference in interests could be what has led to Martial training on his own, former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor believes.

“It’s probably because Martial doesn’t want to leave,” he told talkSPORT. “Maybe a chance to leave has been offered and he hasn’t so he’s [Ten Hag] banished him like he did to Jadon Sancho.

“Should Martial still be at Manchester United? No, he shouldn’t. He doesn’t put enough effort in but don’t put him on his own. I don’t like the training on your own though. I don’t like that.

“If it was a normal player, you train with the team and do extra with a fitness coach after training. He’s obviously been banished for a reason and Ten Hag’s done it again.”

Agbonlahor then reflected on his own experience as a player when the same thing happened to him under Roberto Di Matteo.

“It happened to me under Di Matteo at Villa. I tell you, it’s the worst thing you can go through as a player,” he continued.

“He wanted me to leave and I said, ‘No, who are you to tell me to leave. I’m not going anywhere, this is my club and I’ve been here since I was a kid’.

“Yes we got relegated and it was horrible for the football club but I wanted to make amends.

“He made me play with the under-23s some days and on my own on other days and it’s horrible as a player.

“You wake up in the morning and you’re like, ‘What’s the point?’”