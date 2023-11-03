Ten Hag orders Man Utd players into ‘one-to-one meetings’ to fix ‘broken dressing room’

Erik ten Hag has reportedly ordered his players into one-to-one meetings with him to discuss how to fix Manchester United’s broken dressing room.

Ten Hag and his players have come under increasing pressure this season due to poor results and performances.

3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the Premier League and Newcastle in the League Cup appear to have taken things to breaking point at Old Trafford.

Former United star Gary Neville hinted Ten Hag could be close to the axe, posting: ‘We’ve seen it before, we know how it ends and we’ve had enough.’

The Sky Sports pundit believes all the problems at United stem from the Glazers, and changing the manager will make little difference to the performances of the team.

But Ten Hag, concerned for his job and his side’s season, is taking steps to remedy the situation.

The Sun claim he’s told the players to join him in one-to-one talks to mend the ‘broken dressing room’ at Old Trafford.

He ‘wants to know from each player what issues they have with him, his staff, team-mates and training in a series of clear-the-air meetings on Thursday and Friday’.

Recent reports have suggested United are looking at potential replacements for Erik ten Hag, including Zinedine Zidane, but the club has described those stories as “categorically false”.

Ten Hag insisted after the defeat to Newcastle that he’s a “fighter” and is “confident” he can get United back on track.

“I am a fighter and I know it is not always going up,” he said.

“We have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.

“I have said that before I know when there are setbacks the routines are not the same, but even then you have to get results in. Obviously, Sunday and tonight were far from that so we have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games.”

Questions of Ten Hag were already being asked after Sunday’s derby defeat left United 11 points from the top of the Premier League table after 10 games.

The former Ajax boss said he accepted that, but insisted he had no doubts about his own abilities.

“I understand it when the results are not there,” he said.

“It is also a logical process that they are questioning that. But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place.

“I take responsibility for it. I see it as a challenge. I am a fighter and I am in that fight and I have to make sure that I share the responsibility with my players and that we stick together and fight together, and get better results.”