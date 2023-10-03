Ten Hag: Man Utd were ‘punished’ for ‘mental errors’ against Galatasaray – ‘this is difficult to control’

Erik ten Hag admitted that “mental errors” from 10-man Manchester United led to them suffering a 3-2 home defeat against Galatasaray.

The Red Devils headed into Tuesday night’s Champions League group game needing a victory after they suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich in their opener.

A couple of days before this clash with Galatasaray, United lost their fourth Premier League game of the season against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

United suffered more heartache against the Turkish giants, who mounted a late comeback to beat Ten Hag’s side 3-2.

An impressive brace from summer signing Rasmus Hojlund was cancelled out by Wilfried Zaha and Kerem Akturkoglu.

Galatasaray were gifted a chance to go in front with around ten minutes to go as Casemiro – who was shown a second yellow card for his challenge – brought down Mauro Icardi in the penalty area.

The former Inter Milan star dragged hit spot-kick wide, but he made amends just a few minutes later as he chipped the ball over Andre Onana to make it 3-2 to the visitors.

Man Utd are now rock bottom in Group A and it will be difficult for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

Speaking post-match, Ten Hag valiantly insisted that he and his team are “all in this together”.

“The mental errors we make, you cannot allow them at this level. You get punished. This is difficult to control. We are all in this together. We were twice up and in control of the game. We expect more together.”

On Hojlund’s two goals: “Rasmus scored two great goals. We’re happy with that but of course but we didn’t win the game. He can be really happy with his goals.”

On Marcus Rashford trying to square it to Bruno Fernandes instead of shooting when clear through on goal: “That’s up to Marcus. In such a moment he has to make a decision.”

United midfielder Christian Eriksen admitted that their latest defeat is a “big disappointment”.

“It’s a big disappointment. It was very quiet in the dressing room. I think we had some good spells in game,” Eriksen said.

“No, I don’t think it’s about confidence. It’s awareness and sharpness and wrong decisions at wrong times. A lot [needs to be done]. It’s the details. If we don’t make mistakes, we don’t concede like we do.

“Luckily it’s only the start of the competition and we know there are a lot of games to play.”

READ MORE: Exclusive… Savage names three things Man Utd boss Ten Hag can do to turn around terrible start

