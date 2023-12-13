Ten Hag insists Man Utd ‘very good’ in drab Bayern defeat – ‘We had our moments’

Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United were “very good” in defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday, as they crashed out of Europe.

Kingsley Coman’s 70th-minute goal, laid on by Harry Kane, gave the Germans a 1-0 win and ensured United finished bottom of Group A – beaten to second place by FC Copenhagen, operating on a fraction of their budget, and to third and the consolation of Europa League football by Galatasaray.

The final whistle was greeted with boos at Old Trafford, where United lost for the seventh time this season – having now lost more games in all competitions, 12, than they have won, 11.

Ten Hag’s side are out of Europe, out of the League Cup, and sixth in the Premier League going into Sunday’s visit to leaders Liverpool. Defeat also came at a cost, with both Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw picking up injuries before half-time.

“There are still many things to play for now, we can focus on the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

“This is the level we want to play, the Champions League, so we have to give every effort to get into the top four so next year we are back in the Champions League – and of course there is the FA Cup so there are still many things to play for.”

In a match they needed to win, United mustered only one shot on target, a Shaw effort that never really troubled Manuel Neuer. A much better chance fell to Bruno Fernandes early in the second half but the captain blazed over.

Bayern, already assured of top spot in the group, barely needed to get out of second gear but Ten Hag insisted his side performed well.

“Today’s performance was very good. We didn’t deserve to lose, but we lost the game,” added Ten Hag.

“I think the game was like this, both sides had less chances but I think there was a good intensity from our side.

“We brought Bayern out of their rhythm, the defending organisation we did quite well if not very well, especially the first part of second half. Also we had a very good chance from Bruno, so we had our moments but didn’t take them.

“But also Bayern is a good team. Even when they are not in the game, they have individual class and just need one moment. Unfortunately that happened.

“We know we want to be more consistent. As manager I have to improve the team, I have to guide them and the players have to take the responsibility. We have to do that together.”

Asked how he looked back on a miserable Group A campaign, Ten Hag said: “Not with regret. We didn’t make it, but we have to accept it. We have to learn from it.

“We played some good football in the Champions League. We have to take some good performances into the Premier League. We want to be back in the Champions League.

“We didn’t lose it today, that’s clear. We had good performances but also we made mistakes. In the end it was not good enough.

“The facts are we do not have enough points. We are disappointed as a group, as a manager, I am disappointed. We should have done better.”