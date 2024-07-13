Erik ten Hag has described three of England’s stars as ‘top international players’ and he’s also heaped the praise on Kobbie Mainoo.

While Ten Hag would have been hoping for a Netherlands win in the semi-final, he has spoken highly of England in the aftermath of the game.

The Netherlands took the lead after an early Xavi Simons strike, but England were able to turn things around thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins.

While Kane hasn’t been at his best during the tournament, he still ranks as the joint-top scorer and Ten Hag named the captain as one of England’s best players.

The Manchester United boss also named Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Manchester City’s Phil Foden as ‘top’ international players.

“Over the entire match, England had the best chances,” Ten Hag told Algemeen Dagblad.

“It was a high-level match. Not as high as France vs Spain on Tuesday, but a real semi-final. After the break, we got into the match better. You felt, at the end, one moment of class would make the difference.

“And then you have to be honest. England simply has more of that class in its squad than we do. That’s how I looked at it too. With the eye of a coach, you knew that England had more weapons.

“Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, they are simply absolute international top players.”

Unsurprisingly, Ten Hag was also impressed by Mainoo who has done well alongside Declan Rice of late.

“As much as I hoped Oranje would win, I enjoyed Kobbie Mainoo,” Ten Hag said. “What a talent. Technically but also mentally.

“Kobbie is a great kid. I really thought he was one of the best players on the pitch against Holland. He was crucial in England’s dominance in the first half hour.”

Gareth Southgate started the tournament by using Trent Alexander-Arnold next to Rice, but Mainoo has been able to overtake the Liverpool star in the pecking order of late.

Along with Ten Hag, Southgate also hailed the influence of Mainoo after his performance in the semi-final.

“I think all of his performances have been exceptional, especially when you consider his age. We haven’t really had a player like him until now,” Southgate said.

“It makes such a difference when your midfield players can receive [the ball] pressed and turn with the ball so easily and comfortably. It looks simple when he does it, but it isn’t simple.”

