Ten Hag has ‘no regrets’ after ousting Man Utd flop; makes worrying January transfer admission

Erik ten Hag gave a blunt response during an interview when asked how he feels about his treatment of Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho.

The England international has not featured for Man Utd since August. He butted heads with Ten Hag after being omitted from the manager’s squad for their game against Arsenal.

After taking to social media to accuse Ten Hag of making him a “scapegoat”, Sancho has been ousted from the Man Utd first-team as he refused to apologise to Ten Hag.

Sancho has failed to live up to his £73m price tag since joining Man Utd from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and it was revealed on Thursday afternoon that the Premier League giants are willing to offload the winger, Casemiro and Raphael Varane.

Now in an interview with United We Stand, Ten Hag was asked about Sancho. When asked if he has any “regrets” about his handling of the outcast’s situation, the head coach answered: “No, I would not do anything different.”

Man Utd have struggled at the start of this season and they are short in various positions, but during the same interview, Ten Hag indicated that they won’t be very active during the January transfer window.

“I don’t think so,” Ten Hag added. “And if so the approach from United should be that if you can improve your team then you should do.

“What we expect from every player coming to Carrington every day is for them to give their maximum, to give their best. As a club you have to look for improvements, so if you can find better and it’s realistic financially and with FFP [financial fair play] I think the club has to go with it.

“But realistically, in relation to the market, most of the time you don’t attract the best players in the winter.

“The top, top players will not leave their clubs in the winter. It’s players who are disappointed or injured or not the right fit.”

FEATURE: Premier League winners and losers… Villa, Fulham, Ten Hag brilliant but Cooper, Hodgson in trouble

Ten Hag has also revealed that those close to him attempted to persuade him against leaving Ajax for Man Utd.

“I loved the teams of Sir Alex, that [1999 Champions League final] win in Barcelona. It was inspiring,” Ten Hag said.

“Everyone was telling me, ‘You can’t succeed in that job’. They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge. I knew it wouldn’t be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase.

“People love Man United — or they are against Man United. I like clubs like this. Ajax was like this. This job is the most difficult to do, but I want the challenge.”