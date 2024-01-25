Ten Hag and Pochettino would have been sacked in any other season

The Premier League sack race has been notoriously slow this season, with just two managers losing their jobs to date. Neither of these have come from the Big Six, which dangles the possibility of the first time all have survived a full season since 2017/18. Why might that be?

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will leave Manchester City and Liverpool when they decide, and not a moment before. Despite not winning a trophy since 2020, Mikel Arteta is not under any pressure at Arsenal given the rebuild job he has undertaken.

Usually reliable for a sacking and responsible for three in as many seasons up until the summer, Tottenham have found an apparently perfect manager in Ange Postecoglou, with Ange-mania now running wild all over the white side of north London.

It is a world away from the miserable buzz around the club while Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte were in charge. Nuno Espirito Santo is the third man in that triumvirate, just in case you forgot his brief stint. You would be forgiven, as most fans have tried.

That leaves the two current ‘banter clubs’ in the Premier League – Chelsea and Manchester United – whose managers would almost certainly have been sacked in almost any other season in either’s recent history.

To put it simply: instability has created stability.

The Blues have been an absolute basket case under the stewardship of Todd Boehly and co., with over £1 billion spent on transfers and a pretty penny on compensating the two managers sacked last season.

Many Chelsea fans pinpoint Thomas Tuchel’s departure as the moment the club descended into chaos, and that chaos came at the cost of a reported £13million when covering the cost of the now-Bayern Munich manager’s contract, as well as those of his backroom staff.

The man who replaced him, Graham Potter, had a hellish seven months in west London, eventually being put out of his misery and handed a similar amount of cash in compensation and apologies to Tuchel.

It also cost over £20million to extract Potter and his own staff from Brighton in the first place. With the money Boehly has spent on Brighton talents, he would have almost been smarter buying the whole club instead.

The costs involved in the Chelsea ‘project’ have surely left them dangerously close to breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability rules, which is even more clear given the first-ever quiet window under the Americans this January.

Sacking Pochettino, who is on a reported £10million annual salary, could be a step too far, and outside of the monetary aspect, Boehly must surely be realising the errors of his ways last season and deciding to give the Argentinian some time to get his ideas across.

To be fair, this week’s 6-1 hammering of Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final was a serious boost for everyone at the club, and a first trophy since the 2021 Champions League is now within sight.

Boehly could also simply be scared, having already lost a lot of good will amongst the fanbase. Either way, Pochettino seems safe for the time being.

The manager to last lift the Carabao Cup, Erik ten Hag, has also benefited from the impasse at board and ownership level at Manchester United. Well, at least as much as he has been hurt by working under the Glazers like every other manager post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

With 15 defeats already this season, it feels extremely unlikely the Dutchman would have survived through the winter at Old Trafford if not for the uncertainty around the club’s ownership and the agreement for no decisions to be made until Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS’ minority deal is officially signed off.

Total elimination from Europe or a heavy home loss to Manchester City would likely have done it for Ten Hag in any other season.

Even without any impending takeover, the milking of the Old Trafford cow by the Glazers would likely have made the cost of sacking another manager one not to take lightly, or until contract clauses were met as they were for David Moyes back in 2014.

It is very likely that Ten Hag will miss out on Champions League qualification, and maybe even Europe in general, which will make the decision for INEOS to replace him and install their own man all the easier.

Until Sir Dave Brailsford’s audit is complete and other positions above the managerial role are filled, he is likely to stay in place until the end of the season barring an even more calamitous run of form.

The question of who might replace Ten Hag in the summer is also worth considering when assessing why both he and Pochettino are still in place at trigger-happy clubs.

So, barring a desire from either club to bring back either Frank Lampard or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it seems as if the season will finish as it started for the Big Six for the first time in six years.

